3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Thursday 1/30/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Los Angeles Kings are back in action on Thursday night, taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. LA lost 3-0 last night, but we like the Kings’ chances of getting back in the win column against the Bolts.

Before Wednesday’s defeat, the Kings were trending positively. They had outplayed their opponents in three straight, producing a cumulative expected goals-for rating of 66.3%. Moreover, they’ve seen increased offensive production without compromising defensive stability. The Kings have eclipsed 11 high-danger chances in four of six while holding opponents to seven or fewer quality chances in all but two of those contests.

Those metrics give the Kings a substantive edge over Tampa Bay. The Lightning have posted deteriorating game scores over their recent sample, getting outplayed in five of their last seven. Not surprisingly, that’s resulted in a 3-4-0 record and a sharp increase in goals against. Those patterns are unlikely to change against a formidable Kings squad.

We give Los Angeles the edge in this one. With plus-money odds, the Kings represent one of the top value plays on the slate.

Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Minnesota Wild are skating on the second night of a back-to-back. Minnesota may have escaped Toronto with a win, but they perpetuated some underwhelming metrics. On that basis, bettors should look toward the Montreal Canadiens in this inter-conference affair.

Minnesota continues to operate one of the most anemic offenses in the NHL. The Wild haven’t surpassed seven high-danger chances in any of their past six contests, averaging just 6.5 per game in that span. That puts them at a deficit against an efficient Canadiens side. Further, the Wild started primary netminder Filip Gustavsson last night, leaving Marc-Andre Fleury to clean up the mess tonight. Fleury has been easily defeated recently, stopping 88.2% of shots across his previous three starts.

Montreal’s offense has taken big steps forward this season -- even more so over the past few weeks. The Canadiens have exceeded 10 quality opportunities in four of their past six, resulting in an increase in scoring. Across their five most recent games, the Habs have tallied 12 goals at five-on-five, scoring on 9.8% of shots.

Scoring-wise, we give the Habs a decisive advantage. With Minnesota skating on consecutive nights, Montreal should be able to escape with the win.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings have flown up the standings lately, going 6-3-1 while winning three in a row. They’re in a tough spot against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, but the Wings’ moneyline odds might be a little too long.

Under Todd McLellan, the Wings have started to figure things out. Detroit has surpassed 10 high-danger chances in three of six while also staying north of 23 scoring opportunities in all but two of those outings. Combined with their renewed commitment to defensive structure, the Wings have seen an increase in their expected goals-for rating under McLellan.

The Red Wings will need to continue to wield those advantages against an Oilers team that has seen a significant drop in their analytics. Edmonton has been outplayed in two straight for the first time since the end of December. The defending Western Conference Champions were out-chanced in quality opportunities in both contests, giving up a combined 21 chances in those games.

Detroit’s recent surge coincides with a decrease in the Oilers’ metrics. Therefore, we see an edge in backing the Red Wings as +220 underdogs.

