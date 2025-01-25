3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Saturday 1/25/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

Moneyline Ottawa Senators Jan 26 12:08am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a stunning 5-1 defeat on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for Leafs fans, another loss could be on deck Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Toronto has overachieved relative to its metrics, putting them at risk of ongoing regression.

Offensive correction appears inevitable for the Leafs. Prior to Wednesday’s loss, Toronto had tallied 16 goals in its three preceding games. More concerningly, that scoring surge came despite lackluster offensive production. The Maple Leafs averaged just 8.3 high-danger chances per game across that modest stretch, putting them on the unsustainable end of the spectrum. That’s analogous to their season-long benchmarks with Toronto overachieving relative to expected results.

Conversely, we’re anticipating a dramatic increase in scoring for the Sens. Ottawa has been held scoreless in two straight, putting them even further behind the eight ball. On the season, the Senators are 11 goals below their expected total, precipitating a five-point drop relative to their expected goals-for rating. Naturally, that makes them progression candidates as outcomes start to reflect their dominant on-ice play.

Those opposing analytics waves collide on Saturday night. With the price continuing to shift in Toronto’s favor, we see a growing edge on the Senators.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

Total Goals Under Jan 26 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the second night in a row, the New York Islanders take to the ice against a divisional opponent. Last night, they bested the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1, for their third straight victory. They are looking to make it four in a row versus the Carolina Hurricanes in what should be a low-scoring affair.

The typically stout Islanders have maintained their usual standard over their recent sample. Over their previous four outings, opponents have been held to an average of 7.5 high-danger chances per game. Not surprisingly, all but one of those opponents have been held to nine or fewer opportunities. As we continue to see, New York doesn’t possess the offensive abilities to score at will. The Isles have been held to three or fewer goals in five of six, staying beneath the total in all but one of those games.

That defense-first mentality aligns with the Hurricanes preferred style of play. Carolina has held opponents to seven or fewer high-danger chances in four of seven with all but one of those foes staying beneath 22 scoring opportunities. That’s precipitated a decisive "under" run with the Canes going over the total twice across the seven-game sample.

Carolina’s scoring potential is hampered by Friday night’s trade. In all likelihood, the Hurricanes will be without newly acquired Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall, putting them at a scoring deficit against the Islanders. In the end, goals could be hard to come by in this Metropolitan Division battle.

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks

Moneyline Vancouver Canucks Jan 26 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Washington Capitals continue their five-game road trip with another stop on the West Coast versus the Vancouver Canucks. Washington has won six in a row and is without a regulation loss over its last 12. Still, we give the edge to the Canucks in this one.

The Capitals' more recent performances have been a little underwhelming. Washington has been outplayed in two of its past three, resulting in an unbecoming 43.1% expected goals-for rating. Despite chasing the puck for most of those three games, the Caps have put up a jaw-dropping 70.0% actual goals-for rating. That imbalance relative to expected values puts them at risk of immediate regression.

Goaltending has been an inhibiting factor for the Canucks lately; however, Vancouver’s netminders aren’t as bad as they’ve shown. Over their last five games, Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen have combined to allow 22 goals against, equaling a 4.40 goals against average and .829 save percentage. Those metrics put them so far below expected values that progression is inevitable.

We’re forecasting a more stout defensive effort from the Canucks on Saturday night. Vancouver has given up an average of 6.8 high-danger chances per game over their last six home games, and that should be enough to keep Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals at bay. We see an edge on the home underdogs in this one.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



