3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Monday 1/27/25

NHL Betting Picks Today

Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings

Apparently, all the Detroit Red Wings were missing was a coach. Todd McLellan has almost single-handedly transformed the Wings into a legitimate contender, implementing new schemes and systems to get the most out of his team. He’ll be out for blood on Monday night as he tries to get past his former team, the Los Angeles Kings.

Revenge notwithstanding, Detroit has shown that it can skate with anybody these days. Since they hired McLellan, the Red Wings are an impressive 10-4-1 with a 49.7% expected goals-for rating. Moreover, that number is on the rise across their more recent performances. Over their past five, the Wings are up to 52.8% while outplaying their opponents in all but two contests.

Usually one of the top analytics teams in the league, the Kings have put up diminishing metrics over their recent sample. They’ve been outplayed in three of their last six and have struggled to put the puck in the net. LA has tallied just 13 goals across that sample, recording two or fewer in five of those six outings.

This is an opportune spot to back the Red Wings. They have superior metrics, are insulated at home, and this is a game that McLellan has circled. Don’t overlook this value.

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues

Regression was inevitable for the Vancouver Canucks. The Pacific Division contenders vastly overachieved last year, putting together an actual goals-for rating 5.5 points above expected with an inflated 1.028 PDO. Naturally, those metrics have come back into normal range this season. That puts them at a more significant disadvantage than the betting line implies as the Canucks try to get past the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Vancouver has been listless recently. The Canucks have been outplayed in all but one of their last eight with their game scores falling into the 30.0% range in three of those contests. Altogether, they’re skating around with an underwhelming 43.3% expected goals-for rating, the fifth-worst mark in the NHL over that stretch.

Meanwhile, the Blues are producing an improved on-ice product. St. Louis has posted above-average expected goals-for ratings in five of its last eight, relying on its typically stout defensive structure to limit opponents. Over the eight-game sample, opponents have been held to an average of 6.8 high-danger chances with only one of those teams hitting double digits.

Vancouver is paying for last year’s success with this season’s metrics. Their ineffective offense will be out-matched against a Blues team that plays an impenetrable style of hockey. As a result, there’s value in backing the hosts on Monday night.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks

It’s been a long seven-game road trip for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Now that they are playing their sixth straight game as visitors, rumors of blowing up the Pens have emerged as this team continues underachieving. Nevertheless, they should be able to put together a top effort against the lowly San Jose Sharks.

Pittsburgh has recorded more than one goal at five-on-five just once over their past eight games. That puts them significantly below their expected total. The Penguins’ 9 goals at five-on-five fall perilously short of their expected mark of 18.2. Expect meaningful progress in the short term as output starts to match production.

Still, Pittsburgh’s goaltending remains a significant barrier to its success, setting the Sharks up to continue their recent surge. San Jose has recorded 15 goals over its last four games, with all but two of those coming at five-on-five. They should have no problem sustaining that scoring versus a beleaguered Penguins team.

The Sharks have opened the floodgates, and the Penguins should be close behind. Ultimately, we’re forecasting a high-scoring affair that should find its way over the total.

