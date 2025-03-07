3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Friday 3/7/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals continue outperforming their metrics, putting them at risk of regression. Those concerns are amplified as they take on a Detroit Red Wings squad that has seen a massive jump in production lately.

Washington put forth another sub-optimal effort on Wednesday night but still managed to walk away with an overtime win. The Caps mustered just even high-danger chances while posting an expected goals-for rating of 44.7%. That was the third time in four games in which they fell below 10 quality chances and produced an eGF rating below 50.0%.

Detroit’s efforts are more intermittent, but no one can keep pace when they are on. Four times over their last eight games, the Red Wings have produced an expected goals-for rating above 61.0%. Moreover, they’ve eclipsed 12 high-danger opportunities five times across their last nine outings, which should give Detroit an advantage that’s not priced into the current offerings.

The Red Wings have found a new level of play since Todd McLellan took over. That momentum carries them into a winnable showdown versus the Capitals on Friday night.

Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils

The Winnipeg Jets snapped a modest three-game losing streak on Thursday night, but there’s no time to rest on their laurels as they’re back in action on Friday. This time, the Jets take on the New Jersey Devils, who are getting on without Jack Hughes, who was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury at the end of last week.

Before the Hughes injury, the Devils were trending downward. New Jersey has been outplayed in four of its last five, seemingly abandoning all defensive responsibility. Opponents are averaging 11.0 high-danger chances per game with the Devils getting out-chanced in all but one of those contests. More concerningly, goals have evaporated since Hughes went down. The Devils have been held scoreless at five-on-five over their last two games.

Winnipeg remains one of the most efficient teams this season, and the Jets have leveled up their play more recently. The Central Division leaders have outplayed five of their last six opponents, yielding a 56.8% expected goals-for rating. Appropriately, the Jets reserved Connor Hellebuyck for tonight’s contest, giving them another advantage over the Devils.

The price on the Jets is somewhat depressed. Given New Jersey’s recent struggles and the Jets’ relentless play, we see an edge in backing the visitors on the moneyline.

Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks

It is the NHL Trade Deadline, and the Vancouver Canucks are rumored to be shopping a few of their players. The Canucks have already traded away a few key pieces, and moving on from what little they have left could be them at a significant disadvantage versus the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Those personnel concerns exacerbate some already concerning metrics. The Canucks’ offense is deteriorating. Over their last five outings, they’re averaging just 6.6 high-danger chances per game. Predictably, that correlates with ineffective scoring. Vancouver has tallied just 12 goals across the five-game sample, failing to record more than two goals at five-on-five in any contest.

Those scoring woes should continue against a Wild squad that typically stacks up well in their defensive zone. Three of their last five opponents have been held to six or fewer high-danger chances. Naturally, that’s benefitted Minnesota goaltenders. Their past two opponents have combined to just three goals, with only one coming at five-on-five.

With just two wins over its last six, Vancouver’s recent slide should continue against the Wild. Our analysis supports that there’s a bettor-friendly advantage in getting a piece of Minnesota.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



