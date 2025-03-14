3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Friday 3/14/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

Two Western Conference teams that are effectively eliminated from postseason contention will take to the ice in SoCal in what should be a wildly entertaining contest. The Anaheim Ducks have seen a sharp increase in production lately, but it has come at the expense of defensive responsibility. The Nashville Predators are equally liable, setting this game up to go over the total.

This season, the Ducks rank as one of the worst offensive teams in the league; however, they’ve shaken the reputation more recently. Anaheim has 10 or more high-danger chances in three straight and four of its past seven. While the increase in production is a welcome change, it has also resulted in more defensive collapses. Their last three opponents are averaging 14.0 quality chances per game with all three hitting double digits.

After months of underachieving, the Preds are finally capitalizing on their offensive opportunities. Nashville has 21 goals over its last six games with 15 coming at five-on-five. More importantly, that surge is supported by underlying metrics. The Predators are averaging 12.7 high-danger chances per game, going north of 10 in all but one of those contests.

We have this game earmarked as a high-scoring affair. Both teams are prioritizing offense lately, abandoning defensive responsibility. That leaves a ton in taking plus money on the over.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers have righted their analytics ship, and it’s finally time to reap the rewards. The defending Western Conference Champions should have no problem escaping Friday’s test versus the New York Islanders with the win.

Edmonton dictated the pace in last night’s loss to the New Jersey Devils. They put up 25 scoring and 13 high-danger chances, contributing to a 58.6% expected goals-for rating. That was the fifth time in six games in which they outplayed their opponent -- but their third loss. Moreover, the Oilers exceeded 10 high-danger chances for the fifth time over that stretch, boosting their recent average to 12.3. It’s time for the Oilers to capitalize on those chances.

The Islanders should fall victim to that attack. New York has given up ten or more quality opportunities in three of its previous five, which has yet to impact its goaltending metrics. Islanders netminders are operating above expected levels, allowing just six goals at five-on-five over that stretch. Altogether, they’ve put up a .942 save percentage, putting them at risk of regression as that number falls back to more sustainable levels.

The Oilers have a significant advantage in the offensive zone, and we expect them to wield it unmercifully. For the first time in a couple of weeks, the price on the Oilers doesn’t reflect their chances of victory.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have recently faced a gauntlet of top opponents. That continues with a crucial Central Division battle against the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Winnipeg’s metrics have taken an interesting turn lately. The Jets have seen increased offensive productivity, which hasn’t necessarily translated to an improved on-ice product. They’ve surpassed 10 high-danger chances in six straight but have outplayed their opponents in only three of those contests. Inevitably, their production will fall back into the normal range, negatively impacting their scoring chances.

That decline begins in tonight’s battle versus the Stars. Dallas has alternated above- and below-average performances, but they should be on the rise in Winnipeg. The Stars are coming off two sub-optimal efforts, but they’ve had five days to rest and return to neutral. As such, we’re expecting them to be at their best for this intra-divisional test.

Dallas can still catch the Jets atop the standings. That climb starts with a resilient effort in Winnipeg. We expect this one to get sorted out in overtime with neither team ceding much ground in their defensive zone.

