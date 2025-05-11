3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Sunday 5/11/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

Moneyline Dallas Stars May 11 8:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Connor Hellebuyck re-invigorated the Winnipeg Jets’ Stanley Cup aspirations with his Game 2 shutout versus the Dallas Stars. The Jets’ stalwart has been anything but exceptional this postseason, struggling between the pipes on a nightly basis. Still, Winnipeg faces a stiff challenge with this series shifting back to Dallas for Game 3.

The Jets have been unable to subdue the Stars’ attack. Through the first two games of the series, Dallas has out-chanced the President Trophy winners 50-31 in scoring chances and 18-17 in high-danger opportunities. Predictably, that has tilted the ice in the Stars’ favor. The Central Division runner-ups have outplayed the Jets in both contests, producing a 58.5% expected goals-for rating.

Dallas’ analytics advantage looks even more daunting at home. They were able to out-produce the Jets while playing on the road and with the disadvantage of line matching. Now that advantage shifts toward the Stars, where they can deploy their top guns under ideal circumstances to maximize production.

Hellebuyck will be hard-pressed to replicate the success he had on Friday night. Including his most recent shutout, the Jets netminder still has a disastrous 85.4% save percentage in the playoffs and has allowed three or more goals in six of his last seven.

With Winnipeg recording just five goals at five-on-five across its last four, the Stars’ advantage is more substantial than the betting line implies.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers

Goals have been flowing pretty naturally between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. Through the first three games of the series, these Atlantic Division foes have combined for 25 goals, with all three contests going over the total. Given the robust production metrics, there is a good chance that continues on Sunday night.

After years of struggling, the Leafs’ offense has finally figured out how to score in the playoffs. Over its last four games, Toronto has totaled 17 goals, with all but four of those coming at five-on-five. Their production points toward sustained success, as they’ve eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in three of their last five, a significant increase over the 5.0 quality chances they were averaging through their first four playoff games.

Still, the Leafs’ defensive zone coverage has been lacking. Toronto has given up 11 or more high-danger chances in four straight, yielding an average of 12.8 per game. Now shifting to Joseph Woll between the pipes, it seems unlikely the Leafs see an improvement to their woeful defensive play.

Florida has one of the most potent offenses in the NHL, and the Panthers have shown that more recently. They are up to 13.3 high-danger chances per game in this series and have 22 goals over their last five games.

All signs point toward another high-scoring affair, leaving an edge on the over in Game 4.

Evan Rodrigues Total Points Toronto Maple Leafs May 11 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Panthers loaded up ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, bringing in several noteworthy stars to help them defend their title. However, Florida continues to get production out of one of its championship-winning lines from last season. Skating next to Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues is primed for an offensive explosion on Sunday night.

Rodrigues has failed to deliver most of the postseason, but he showed signs of breaking out in Game 3. After recording just one point through the first eight playoff games, the Panthers winger recorded two assists on Friday night. We’re expecting those flood gates to stay open, as Rodrigues’ output catches up with his top-end production.

Heading into tonight’s clash, the savvy veteran is operating significantly below expected levels. His 37.5% actual goals-for rating is nearly 30 percentage points below expected (67.3%). Moreover, he remains more than three goals below his expected total. Despite those scoring limitations, Rodrigues continues to average 7.0 scoring and 2.9 high-danger chances per game.

Rodrigues clearly has chemistry with his current linemates, and that is expected to continue in tonight’s crucial showdown versus the Leafs. His analytics profile points toward renewed success, leaving an edge in backing him to eclipse his point total in Game 4.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any NHL playoff game(s) happening from May 8th through May 11th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

