3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Tuesday 1/28/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our daily NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Morgan Geekie +240

The Boston Bruins have scrapped to 56 points and are hanging onto playoff contention despite losing several key contributors in recent years. That's thanks to efforts from guys like Morgan Geekie.

A depth piece on the record-setting 2022-23 team, Geekie has emerged on Boston's first forward line, and he's the point man on the team's second power-play unit. The 26-year-old's career-high mark for goals is 17; at 15 in January, he'll shatter it this season.

Tuesday is a great chance to add to his total. The Buffalo Sabres have allowed the seventh-most expected goals (xG) per 60 minutes (3.21) while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen hasn't stopped much of the bleeding at -0.84 goals saved above expectation (GSAx).

At 0.45 median goals in FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, Geekie's odds for a goal should be a bit closer to +171.

Brandon Hagel +175

I'm running back this bet from Friday in an identical matchup.

Brandon Hagel produced an assist and three shot attempts but couldn't find the back of the net against the Chicago Blackhawks. Once more, three of his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates are +150 or shorter to score, but Hagel (20 goals) is only seven off the team lead on the Bolts' first forward line and power-play unit. His stick could be the last one to touch as Tampa lights up the board.

They should again on Tuesday. Chicago's poor defense (3.43 xG allowed per 60 minutes) and goaltending (.890 SV%; ninth-worst in the NHL) haven't changed.

We've got Hagel (0.55 median goals) projected right around all three of Nikita Kucherov (0.62), Jake Guentzel (0.59), and Brayden Point (0.54). Take the value at this much longer number.

Troy Terry +240

Every goal-scoring option opposite the San Jose Sharks is at least two-to-one tonight? Hot diggity dog.

I'll take my stand with Anaheim Ducks winger Troy Terry. Terry hasn't scored in four games but remains on Anaheim's top forward line and power-play unit as the team's leading scorer (15 goals).

He's torn this divisional matchup apart with a marker and six shots on goal in two games against San Jose this season. Largely regarded as the worst defense in the NHL, the Sharks are a bottom-five team in xG allowed per 60 (3.60), high-danger chances allowed per 60 (12.65), and SV% (.888).

Terry leads all Ducks in our projections (0.48 goals), so there's at least inherent value that he trails Frank Vatrano in the prop market. We'd place his chances to snap his scoring skid closer to +162.

