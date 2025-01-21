3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Tuesday 1/21/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our daily NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Three Tampa Bay Lightning players are among FanDuel Research's seven likeliest goal-scorers on Tuesday. There's a good reason for it.

The defense-optional Montreal Canadiens have allowed the fourth-most expected goals (3.30 xG) and high-danger chances (12.50) per 60 minutes in the NHL. Jakub Dobes has done a sensational job cleaning up the mess in his first five NHL appearances, but the goaltender's .906 SV% in two AHL seasons is pretty pedestrian for his future outlook.

As a result, I'm looking at Jake Guentzel at the longest odds of his fellow goal-scoring teammates, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. Guentzel's second-line role isn't perfect, but he does get the team's primary chances on the second power-play unit, enabling the second-most goals on the squad (23) this season.

We've got Guentzel projected for 0.53 markers on Tuesday, which should imply closer to +143 odds for at least one.

Most of the value in this market has dried up. The San Jose Sharks are so publicly the worst defense in the NHL that goal-scoring props for the Nashville Predators have been blown to shreds.

This number for top defenseman Roman Josi might still be a touch too wide if you wanna target the flailing Fins.

Josi has just eight goals this season, but he's put a healthy 2.90 shots on goal per game in 41 contests. His shots are largely setups, but some go in undeflected. San Jose allows the second most shots on goal per game to blue-liners (9.43) in these same scenarios.

At worst, Josi is -220 for a point and averaging 25:14 TOI, so the opportunity will be there. We've got him projected for 0.27 goals, which would imply roughly +323 odds for one. He sneaks into value range as most of his teammates are long out of it.

Picking a Vancouver Canucks goal-scorer is like finding a needle in a haystack, but we need to try today.

The lowly Buffalo Sabres visit B.C. on Tuesday. In addition to being a bottom-eight club in xG and high-danger chances per 60 allowed, Buffalo is down to third-string goaltender James Reimer. Reimer has a measily .891 SV% this season and has a goals against average (GAA) of at least 3.10 in each of the past two seasons.

Brock Boeser is second on the Canucks in goals (15) on 23 fewer shots than Jake DeBrusk (17). He tends to make his opportunities -- including becoming the point man on the second power-play unit -- count.

FDR projects Boeser for 0.52 goals in this friendly matchup, making him one of the better bets for a biscuit in the basket.

