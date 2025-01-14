3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Tuesday 1/14/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our daily NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Kirill Marchenko +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Columbus Blue Jackets' surprising winning record has come on the backing of surprising, youthful contributions like Kirill Marchenko's.

The 24-year-old is on pace for a 30-goal season on Columbus' top forward line and as the point man on the team's top power-play unit. He'll draw one of the friendlier matchups from a goaltending perspective in the NHL.

On a back-to-back, the Philadelphia Flyers will reluctantly turn to Aleksei Kolosov, who sits sixth from the bottom in goals saved above expectation (-8.33 GSAx) among qualifiers.

FanDuel Research's NHL projections expect 0.55 median goals from Marchenko on Tuesday, so they'd set this line closer to +137.

It might be surprising to see him lead this market, but he's 27th in the NHL in total tallies (18).

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Oliver Bjorkstrand +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

Picking the right Seattle Kraken goal-scorer can feel like finding a needle in a haystack, but there's good reason to try today.

The defense-optional Pittsburgh Penguins are allowing the seventh-most expected goals (xG) per 60 minutes (3.17), and their goalies haven't been able to clean up the mess. Both Tristan Jarry (-7.26 GSAx) and Alex Nedeljkovic (-8.36 GSAx) are struggling mightily.

The point man on Seattle's power play isn't a bad place to start. Oliver Bjorkstrand is a smaller winger the team prefers to use sparingly, but he's still potted 13 goals this season despite a low time-on-ice average (15:30).

We've got Bjorkstrand projected for a whopping 0.56 goals against the Pens. That sniper spot with a man advantage against such a poor defense is pretty tough to pass up.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Clayton Keller +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

We'll close the night backing the team with no name.

The Utah Hockey Club hosts the Montreal Canadiens from Salt Lake, and Montreal is another hotbed for connoisseurs of finding twine. The Habs have allowed the fifth-most xG per 60 minutes (3.26), and opponents are generating the ninth-most total Corsi per 60 (60.92), as well.

A plus matchup for the Hockey Club usually means it's a good spot for Clayton Keller. One of the NHL's most unheralded stars, Keller has 14 markers again this season behind a healthy amount of shots on goal per game (2.59).

Keller should see additional opportunities with Dylan Guenther (lower body) out of the lineup, yet he's still roughly around his usual mark in the anytime market.

We have the winger projected for 0.55 median goals -- the exact same projection as Marchenko.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any NHL game taking place January 14th-16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.