3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Friday 1/31/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Ryan O'Reilly +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Nashville Predators' offseason additions made Ryan O'Reilly the primary goal-scoring option on the second line. I'm not sure that's a good thing -- other than for this prop.

O'Reilly (14 goals) is Nashville's only double-digit scorer off the first forward line, so even at a slightly reduced goals per game (0.30) from last season (0.32), it's dart-throw territory beyond him.

Nonetheless, there's value in these long odds -- probably due to his secondary role -- opposite a poor Buffalo Sabres defense. Buffalo is a bottom-four club in expected goals (xG) per 60 minutes allowed (3.37) and save rate (.884 SV%).

FanDuel Research's NHL projections expect 0.47 median goals from O'Reilly in Friday's game, meaning we'd place him closer to +167 for a score.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Matt Duchene +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

One of the reasons the Dallas Stars haven't entered the Cup conversation was not getting high-impact production from some of the elite names on their secondary lines.

This year, Matt Duchene is delivering.

Duchene is on pace for 29.5 goals, which would be his high-water mark for a season since a 43-goal campaign with Nashville in 2021-22. The team has taken notice, promoting him to the top power-play unit with their usual heavy-hitters, as well.

Dallas is the latest club to meet the Vancouver Canucks' rough regression year for goaltending. While Vancouver is still limiting xG (2.79 per 60 minutes allowed), Thatcher Demko's -3.73 goals saved above expectation (GSAx) are 65th of 87 qualifying goalies.

We've got Duchene projected for a team-high 0.50 goals on Friday, and I agree with the projections that the best potential option could be to dodge Quinn Hughes outside of Dallas' first forward line in this matchup.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Logan Cooley +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Friday's four games have just two 6.5-goal totals. One was in Preds-Sabres, and the other will be in the NHL's newest arena.

The Utah Hockey Club is a defense-first organization, but the Columbus Blue Jackets seem to bring a shootout with them wherever they go. Columbus is a bottom-eight team in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (12.52) and SV% (.886), meaning they give up great looks and don't stop a good amount of them.

With that, let's shine a light on Utah breakout center Logan Cooley. The former No. 3 overall pick has made the most of a promotion to Clayton Keller's pivot on the top forward line and power-play unit, pacing for a career-high 24.6 goals.

Cooley (0.53) and Keller (0.53) share the same exact Friday goal projection at FanDuel Research, but Keller's odds to score are south of +160. I'd take the value here with the lesser-known quantity to most hockey fans.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.