3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets for Tuesday 1/7/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our daily NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

I'm trying to check three boxes for an anytime goal prop: role, matchup, and shot volume. Sean Monahan has all three today.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' center hits the road to battle a Pittsburgh Penguins that's allowed the seventh-most expected goals per 60 minutes (3.20 xGA) and third-most high-danger chances per 60 (12.4). Over 6.5 goals is a -122 favorite as the total, so we'll scoring as these two poor defensive teams collide.

Monahan averaged 2.5 shots on goal per game in December and has posted three in two games to ring in the new year.

Our daily NHL projections expect 0.44 goals from Monahan, who is on pace for his highest goal total since 2019. This is a new guy than when he who trolled the third line for the Montreal Canadiens.

Here's another center that can light the lamp tonight.

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings has kept the franchise afloat through dark times, but he's still on the first forward line and first power-play unit for this 17-18-4 squad that figures to slug it out in the Wild Card mix.

He'll have the benefit of drawing the Ottawa Senators tonight. Ottawa's Anton Forsberg has posted -5.50 goals saved above expectation (GSAx) when expectations aren't so high to begin things; the Sens rank 13th in xGA per 60 minutes.

We've got Larkin projected for 0.50 goals, which would merit closer to +154 odds for one if correct.

Auston Matthews is living, breathing proof that a short line isn't necessarily a bad line.

He's usually minus money in this market, but he just returned from injury on Saturday, and the Philadelphia Flyers are a top-10 team in xGA allowed per 60 minutes. It might not matter as the Toronto Maple Leafs are rolling downhill with 37 markers in their last 10 games.

Matthews' shot volume remains absurd, posting eight shots in two games back. He's still at 4.2 shots on goal this season. You're going to score a ton shooting that much, and Alexei Kolosov (-8.33 GSAx) should be an easy goaltender for the three-time Rocket Richard winner to sneak one past.

We've got Matthews projected for 0.78 goals, meaning we'd place him closer to -118 for a tally -- his usual vicinity -- if correct.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.