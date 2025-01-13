3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets for Monday 1/13/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our daily NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Sam Reinhart +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's fair to say Sam Reinhart's drought is over.

A six-game skid without a goal has ended emphatically with three markers in the last two games, and the Florida Panthers wing isn't exactly lucky. On Florida's first forward line and first power-play unit, he's taken 19.0 shots on goal in January already.

That's in line with his healthy seasonal average (2.6), and if shots find the net tonight, there's a decent chance they could hit paydirt. The Philadelphia Flyers' season-long struggling with goaltending runs through either Ivan Fedotov (-4.55 goals saved above expectation) or Samuel Ersson (-8.94 GSAx).

Florida's implied team total is 3.1 goals, so Reinhart is projected for the most goals today (0.61), per our daily NHL projections. It makes sense as he's collecting them like infinity stones.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jonathan Huberdeau +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

From a current Panther to a former one, Jonathan Huberdeau is another visiting wing who could quiet the crowd tonight.

Huberdeau's breakout campaign with the Calgary Flames has included 18 goals on their top forward line and power-play unit. Perhaps seeing his former team lift the Cup was motivation for an excellent year.

He's got three more goals on 67 fewer shots than Nazem Kadri for efficiency's sake. Either should lead the offense against a Chicago Blackhawks allowing the seventh-most expected goals (xG) per 60 minutes (3.26). Petr Mrazek (-3.26 GSAx) hasn't helped matters.

At longer odds, we've got Huberdeau (0.41) slightly higher in our projections than Kadri (0.40). Both should be roughly +200 for a goal at that mark.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Adrian Kempe +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

As usual, the Edmonton Oilers' star duo are inflated for realistic goal expectations in this market, but we'll go three-for-three on visitors with Adrian Kempe.

Kempe is tied for 12th in the NHL with 20 goals, and an Edmonton matchup guarantees two things: a brisk tempo and poor goaltending. Stuart Skinner (-0.20 GSAx) nor Calvin Pickard (-5.27 GSAx) are particularly frightening in net.

Averaging 2.75 shots on goal, the winger is coming off a five-shot game against Calgary that was his first this month without scoring.

FanDuel Research projects Kempe for the second-most goals on the slate behind Reinhart (0.47). That projection would imply roughly +167 odds for one if correct, so this line is great value.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.