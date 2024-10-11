3 Best NFL SGP Bets for Week 6

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 6

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

Terry McLaurin Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Zay Flowers Over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Over 51.5 (-105)

The Washington Commanders will visit the Baltimore Ravens for a game that's showing a 51.5 over/under. Both teams rank in the bottom 10 of numberFire's schedule-adjusted pass defense, while they rank first and second in total offense. This one's being billed as a shootout for a reason, and I'm happy to buy in.

Let's start with Terry McLaurin, a guy who could find his way to the end zone on Sunday. He's earned a 27.3% target share, 57.0% air yards share, and 15.4% red-zone target share this season. With Brian Robinson (knee) banged up and the Commanders likely playing this one from behind, Jayden Daniels should be given the go-ahead to sling it. I like that we're getting +170 odds for him to connect with his top target.

Zay Flowers has earned a 27.1% target share, 30.0% air yards share, and averages 3.6 downfield targets (10+ yards) per game this season. Facing a 28th-ranked pass defense, not much is stopping him from exceeding 54.5 receiving yards in this one, and I like how it correlates with our assessment that this will, in fact, be a shootout.

Finally, let's look for the over to come in. Is 51.5 points a high bar to clear? Yes. But Washington and Baltimore's games are each averaging 54.0 total points in regulation. Perhaps we should look out for positive regression from Baltimore's D, but Washington's offense should look to throw anything against the wall and see what sticks as the road 'dog, and I trust that Daniels can make some magic happen in that scenario.

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers

Packers Moneyline (-255)

Josh Jacobs Over 66.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Marvin Harrison Jr. 70+ Receiving Yards (+150)

The Green Bay Packers will host the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. The home team is favored by 5.5 points for a game that features a 47.5 over/under.

Arizona's weak defense and secondary could ride the struggle bus against Jordan Love and company. Plus, the home team is more acclimated to the weather conditions in store for Green Bay this weekend. I like the Packers here but don't want to lay their moneyline straight up and am a bit cautious to touch the 5.5-point spread, so let's create a Same Game Parlay that features Green Bay's moneyline as our base.

Josh Jacobs is averaging 80.4 rush yards per game this season and has been allotted 14 carries in all but one game. He's averaging an acceptable 4.5 yards per rush attempt and will draw a matchup against the fourth-worst schedule-adjusted rush defense, per numberFire's metrics. Our spread indicates that the Pack could be entrenched in a positive game script, which should lead to more rush attempts for Jacobs late in the game.

Let's add Marvin Harrison Jr. to this SGP. The rookie has earned a 25.0% target share, 43% air yards share, and 4.6 downfield targets per game this season. With those market shares, 70-plus yards doesn't seem so out of reach. To add, a negative game script for Arizona would bolster the passing output. If the Cardinals need a big play, they're going to Marv, so I'm keen on getting in on him via the alt market.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

Bengals -3.5 (-118)

Under 47.5 (-115)

Tee Higgins Over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

It doesn't make a whole ton of sense to combine an over and an under that technically adversely correlate, but I'm going to go there anyway. I like the under for this match between the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants, but not because I don't believe in Tee Higgins.

Higgins is rocking a massive 28.0% target share and 41.0% air yards share through three games in 2024, and that's even accounting for a Week 3 game where Higgins was coming off an injury and his snaps were down. In Week 4, Higgins was targeted 10 times for 60 yards. He ate up 14 targets for 83 yards this past Sunday. I think his receiving yards line is set too low for this weekend, which is why I'm fine considering his over in tandem with the game total under.

My interest in the under has plenty to do with New York's offense. They're being handed a 21.5 implied team total in this one, even with Malik Nabers (concussion) ruled out. The Bengals come in with the league's second-worst adjusted defense. Even still, are we really ready to give a Nabers-less offense that much credit?

Only five weeks into the season, we're still trying to figure out which metrics are rooted in total reality and which are due for regression, be it positive or negative. I'm not quick to forget that the Bengals' defense has taken on the Kansas City Chiefs, Commanders, and Ravens this season. Perhaps they aren't a total bottom of the barrel group, and we could see their unit come out to fight against Daniel Jones and his depleted offense.

Finally, let's look for the Bengals -- the greatest 1-4 to ever exist -- to cover a 3.5-point spread. If we saw this spread in Week 1, we would've assumed the Bengals were ravaged with injuries. Instead, they're coming into this one with a clean injury report, save for Chase Brown who has been limited. The defense has been underperforming and will look to make a statement in what has become a must-win game. They could do just that against a 25th-ranked schedule-adjusted offense that is without their best asset in Nabers.

