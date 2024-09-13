3 Best NFL SGP Bets for Week 2

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Which correlated bets stand out for this week's NFL action?

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Ja'Marr Chase 60+ Receiving Yards (-184)

Xavier Worthy 50+ Receiving Yards (+110)

Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown (-130)

The Kansas City Chiefs have a massive 26.5-point implied total (tied for the second-highest in Week 2) for Sunday's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Isiah Pacheco could get in on one of those scores.

Pacheco logged nine touchdowns through 14 games in 2023. He handled 80.8% of red zone rush looks among Kansas City backs a season ago. He also logged both red zone rushes attempted by Kansas City's backfield in Week 1, while the hype surrounding the newly-acquired Samaje Perine was tamed after seeing him go for zero carries.

Let's add Xavier Worthy to this Same Game Parlay. Worthy showed out in his NFL debut. His speed was on display from the get, managing an impressive 21-yard touchdown run. He went on to collect 47 receiving yards via just two receptions.

His athleticism paired with Patrick Mahomes could allow him to easily achieve 50 yards on just two-to-three catches, and the targets will be there now that Marquise Brown is on the IR. Brown is set to undergo surgery and is expected to miss a few months, so the Chiefs will want to continue to get Worthy acclimated and involved on offense. FanDuel Research's NFL projections expect Worthy to collect 55.6 receiving yards this weekend.

So far, we're backing a pair of Kansas City-friendly bets, which makes sense considering they are -250 moneyline favorites in this game. In turn, the Bengals could be put into a pass-heavy game script in a come-from-behind scenario, setting up Ja'Marr Chase for a busy day.

Chase notched 62 yards in Week 1 despite seeing just six targets in what was an off-game for Cincinnati's offense. In 2023, Chase reeled in at least 60 yards in six out of nine games where Burrow was a full-go. It's easy to be high on his target share because he is Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins (hamstring) being listed as doubtful only builds his case. Our projections expect Chase to tally 72.9 receiving yards in this one.

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed 25+ Receiving Yards (-192)

Jonathan Taylor 60+ Rushing Yards (-290)

Michael Pittman Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+210)

The Indianapolis Colts will visit the Green Bay Packers this weekend, and I think I might be ready to buy low on Michael Pittman Jr..

Pittman has struggled with an abysmal 2.6% touchdown rate across his last two seasons. He was due for scoring regression this go-around, though it didn't come in Week 1 despite seeing 42.1% of the team's targets (8). Is he the best candidate to see downfield work? No. But he is a player who will likely log between eight to 10 targets on a consistent basis, which leaves him as a prime touchdown candidate versus Green Bay's third-worst pass defense (per numberFire's metrics).

The Packers will be without Jordan Love (knee), and Malik Willis will take on signal-calling duties. In turn, the Colts are 3.0-point road favorites and could take on a heavy lead if Willis struggles. This sets up Jonathan Taylor for a big night on the ground.

I don't have to talk you into Taylor's volume. He handled 16 carries in Week 1 and averaged 16.9 carries per game a season ago. Green Bay's fifth-worst rush D could aid his efficiency while a lead by Indy could spice up his volume. Our projections expect Taylor to gain an earth-shattering 97.5 yards in this one.

Keeping in line with the assumption that the Pack could be playing with their backs against the wall, let's look for Jayden Reed to reel in a tame 25 yards. Reed was a monster in Week 1, achieving 138 yards on just four receptions. With Love gone, his stock drops, but he averaged 12.4 yards per catch a season ago and has a proven ability to make the most of every reception. Our projections forecast Reed to tally 50.1 yards, even with Willis under center.

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb 80+ Receiving Yards (-158)

Rico Dowdle 40+ Rushing Yards (+126)

Rashid Shaheed 40+ Receiving Yards (-113)

The Dallas Cowboys enter as -280 moneyline favorites for a meeting with the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

I want to build a SGP that revolves around a game scenario where Dallas is holding down a lead, and that starts with a huge performance from CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb exploded for at least 80 yards in more games than not in 2023. He held a 29.9% target share a season ago and will continue his massive role this weekend, especially since Jake Ferguson (knee) might be out. Dak Prescott's passing prop is set at 256.5 yards, and I feel pretty good about Lamb's chances to eat up 31.1% of that expected yardage. Our projections have Lamb down for 91.6 yards in this one.

Next up, let's see what Rico Dowdle can do on the ground. The Cowboys opted for a split backfield in Week 1, with Ezekiel Elliott taking on 10 carries and Dowdle handling 8 attempts. But Dallas, despite owning the Cleveland Browns, spent just 29:06 minutes on the field. Their offense was also only on the field for 29.8% of the fourth quarter, so garbage time opportunities were limited for Dowdle.

Our projections expect Dowdle to handle 10.2 carries for 41.2 yards in a game where late-game clock juicing versus the Saints could come into play.

Finally, let's invite Rashid Shaheed to this Same Game Parlay. As mentioned, this game could favor Dallas' rushers and New Orleans' pass-catchers. Shaheed tallied 73 yards on three receptions in Week 1. Shaheed has been one of the better-performing Saint wideouts for some time now, and he's achieved at least 40 yards in 11 out of 16 career games in which he was allotted at least four targets.

