3 Best NFL SGP Bets for Week 10

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 10

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins 80+ Rushing Yards (+160)

J.K. Dobbins Anytime Touchdown (-105)

Chargers -7.5 (-105)

The Tennessee Titans (2-6) and Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will meet up this weekend. Will Levis and the Titans have produced a 29th-ranked schedule-adjusted offense and will take on a Chargers group that ranks first in schedule-adjusted defense.

The Titans are losing games by an average of 15.8 points, and their lone wins were against the New England Patriots and a Miami Dolphins team that was without Tua Tagovailoa. The Bolts' D has logged 13 takeaways while the Titans have turned the ball over 19 times, the second-most in the NFL despite already having a bye week. I like the Chargers to pounce on a feckless Titans team, and that correlates with a huge day for J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins is averaging an enormous 100.8 rushing yards per game in five wins and has gone for 85-plus yards in all but one of those contests. Tennessee, meanwhile, has coughed up 5.4 yards per carry (second-most) across their last three games.

Our NFL player projections forecast 80.5 yards for Dobbins, so I'm good to target the alt market, especially since we're operating under the assumption that LA will have a positive game script on their side.

Let's also look for Dobbins to reach the end zone. Dobbins owns a massive 71.4% red zone rush share in games sans Gus Edwards (ankle). He also sees a 15.4% red zone target share in the split. That's helped him score six touchdowns this season. Notably, Dobbins has scored at least once in each of LA's wins.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Darnell Mooney Anytime Touchdown (+185)

Falcons -3.5 (-115)

With Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed out and Derek Carr in, Alvin Kamara should continue his status of being a total yardage monster.

This season, he's averaging 40.7 receiving yards per game and has gone for at least 40 in six out of nine contests. In five games alongside Carr, Kamara is netting 45.7 receiving yards per game and has notched at least 40 in all but one game. He's drawn at least eight targets in six straight games and has combined for 20 targets across his last two contests. Kamara's volume, especially with Olave now gone, should pave a clear path for him to exceed 40.5 receiving yards this weekend.

Let's turn to the Atlanta Falcons and look for Darnell Mooney to reach the end zone. Mooney has earned a 24.3% target share, 39.0% air yards share, and 16.7% red zone target share this season. He's averaging a massive 4.7 downfield targets per game and will draw an WR/CB matchup against New Orleans. To add, Drake London, who is eating up a 43.3% red zone target share, might have to sit this one out due to a hip injury. With +185 odds on Mooney to score, I like Mooney to get his sixth touchdown of the season.

Let's add Atlanta's spread to this SGP. The Saints have dropped seven straight games and hit a new floor last week, losing to the Carolina Panthers. With Olave and Shaheed both out, it'll be hard for this offense to get down the field. Kamara can't put the whole team on his back, especially since a ninth-ranked schedule-adjusted Falcons offense sits on the other side.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Courtland Sutton Over 48.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Over 41.5 (-115)

Courtland Sutton is in for a brutal matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, but I can stomach his yardage prop when it's set at just 48.5.

Sutton's usage numbers are awesome, including a 23.7% target share, 38.8% air yards share, and 34.2% red zone target share. He's also logging 4.6 downfield targets per game. That's helped him go for 100-plus yards in two straight games. He's also exceeded 48.5 receiving yards in five of his last seven contests. As 7.5-point road 'dogs, the Denver Broncos figure to pass the ball at a high rate this weekend, so their leading pass-catcher is in a good spot to get 49-plus yards.

The Chiefs have a 25.5 implied team total. Travis Kelce is the only player in the NFL who has scored just one touchdown while earning 64-plus targets this campaign. His 1.5% touchdown rate is as low as can be, so let's look for him to find scoring regression this Sunday.

Despite what his touchdown output might suggest, Kelce has been afforded great volume this season, including a 25.8% target share and 24.4% red zone target share, both of which lead the team. In the four games since Rashee Rice has been out, Kelce has handled a 31.6% target share and 30.8% red zone target share.

Since we're looking for both offenses to get going, let's add over 41.5 points to this Same Game Parlay. Kansas City ranks seventh in schedule-adjusted offense. Six out of their nine games have totaled at least 46 points. The Broncos might not be able to contribute a whole lot to this total, but the Chiefs' offense has been in a smash spot ever since DeAndre Hopkins joined the fold. I like this over to hit, even if Kansas City does most of the legwork.

