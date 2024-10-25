3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 8

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our NFL projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some NFL player props that look appealing for this week.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 8

Backing Tank Dell hasn't really worked out this season, but with Nico Collins still on the injured reserve and a date with the Indianapolis Colts forthcoming, I'm not ready to put him on timeout just yet.

In two games sans Collins, Dell has garnered a 26.0% target share, 31.5% air yards share, 37.5% red zone target share, and 3.5 downfield targets per game. With those market shares, Dell could be primed to sail past 54.5 receiving yards in a soft matchup against the Colts.

The Colts come in with numberFire's 25th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. They've let up a massive 13.43 yards per reception, good for the sixth-most in the NFL. These Houston-Indy bouts have historically been barnburners. Since C.J. Stroud has been under center, this matchup has totaled 42, 51, and 56 points, and the games were decided by an average of five points.

Houston's offense will look to rebound after a brutal Week 7 showing. Dell's market shares and matchup check all the boxes, so I'll take a shot on him one more time. Our NFL projections expect Dell to log 72 receiving yards in this one.

We've been clamoring for Tyler Lockett to see scoring regression, and with D.K. Metcalf (knee) trending towards sitting this week, we could finally get it.

Lockett has scored just one touchdown on 46 targets. There are 30 players across the league who have earned at least 44 targets this season, and 23 of them have scored at least two touchdowns. In fact, the players in this split are averaging 2.42 touchdowns on the year.

Lockett's 2.2% touchdown rate is ready for some movement. He's earned an encouraging 24.6% air yards share, 23.3% red zone target share, and 33.3% end zone target share. On top of that, Metcalf is eating up a 20.0% red zone target share, so his potential absence could go a long way.

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Buffalo is favored by 3.0 points in a game that's showing a 47.5 over/under. That puts Seattle's passing game in a good spot. Not only is the offense due for a 22.5 implied team total, but they're also likely to play this one from behind. Let's look for Lockett to make good on his +190 touchdown odds.

Now that we've reached Week 8, we can firmly say that Darnell Mooney's role is here to stay.

Mooney's been one of the bigger surprises this season, as he's grabbed 414 receiving yards (14th-most in NFL) and coupled that with a trio of touchdowns.

Heading into Week 8, Mooney is enjoying a 22.8% target share, 33.2% air yards share, and 4.6 downfield targets per game for the Atlanta Falcons. That's helped him notch a minimum of 56 receiving yards in four of his last six games.

The Falcons will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. Tampa Bay struggles with the ninth-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense in the league. They're letting up 22.3 targets (third-most), 14.0 receptions (fourth-most), 162.1 yards (sixth-most) to opposing wide receivers. Atlanta is favored by just 2.5 points in a game that features a 45.5 over/under, so the back-and-forth effort could favor the pass.

On top of that, Mooney will draw one of PFF's top WR/CB matchups this weekend. He's expected to face off with fill-in cornerback Tyrek Funderburk after Tampa Bay's Jamal Dean was placed on the injured reserve. All in all, this sets up to be a game where Mooney clears 48.5 receiving yards.

