3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 3

NFL Prop Picks for Week 3

Jameson Williams is one of our preseason breakout candidates that actually broke out. The former No. 12 overall draft pick was destined for more after injuries and a suspension derailed the first two seasons of his career, and Year 3 has been on the total up and up.

Entering Week 3, Williams has logged 200 receiving yards (tied for second-most in NFL) and one touchdown. He’s run a head-turning 96.4% of routes for the Detroit Lions and has handled a meaty 24.7% target share (second-highest behind Amon-Ra St. Brown) and a massive 46.3% air yards share.

Despite insane usage and a sustainable role, Williams is still, perhaps, undervalued in the prop market. The Lions will meet up with the Arizona Cardinals this weekend for a game that features a week-high 51.5-point over/under. Detroit’s implied team total (27.5) is the highest of Week 3, and Jared Goff’s passing prop is set at 266.5 yards. Williams has reeled in 36.9% of Detroit’s receiving yards thus far yet the market is expecting him to grab just 18.9% versus Arizona. I’ll take the over.

Contrary to what last Sunday’s 41-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams might suggest, Arizona does not have a good pass D. In fact, they have one of the league’s worst pass defenses. numberFire’s schedule-adjusted metrics currently rank them as 23rd, and they entered the year with a defensive line and secondary that ranked dead-last in the NFL (per Pro Football Focus).

When Jamo went off for 121 yards and a touchdown score in Week 1, we knew it was time to buy. After seeing him go off again for 79 yards via 11 targets, including four red zone looks and 129 air yards, I figured we’d have to pay a steep price for him moving forward. Instead, we’re getting his receiving line at a manageable 50.5 yards in a very soft matchup.

Until his role tells us otherwise, I'll typically like Kyren Williams' touchdown prop whenever it can be found at plus money.

Williams has logged 30 out of 43 total carries for the Los Angeles Rams, good for a 69.7% rush share. More importantly, he's handled 12 red zone touches (second-most in NFL), including 9 carries. He's had one of the best scoring outlooks in the league since a season ago, which has helped him notch a massive 17 touchdowns across his last 14 games, including one score in each of Week's 1 and 2.

With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp both out, the Rams' offense should have a tougher time getting to the red zone. However, I'm always gonna trust Matthew Stafford to a certain extent. This offense still has some juice and could rebound against an injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers. numberFire's NFL projections expect the Rams to put up 21.54 points in this one, suggesting at least a pair of touchdowns. Given how often Los Angeles looks to Williams, I'll back him to reach the end zone for a third straight game.

Will Brock Bowers score his first NFL touchdown this Sunday? A date with the Carolina Panthers sets him up to do just that.

Bowers has seen awesome volume with the Las Vegas Raiders. He touts a 25.0% target share and a 71.8% route participation rate. He tallied 98 yards via 9 targets in Week 2, proving that he can make use of the opportunity. A connection has already been formed between him and Gardner Minshew, and I'm expecting that to come alive against a weak Carolina team this weekend.

The Panthers have surrendered a massive 73 points through two games, including eight touchdowns. They come in with a 29th-ranked pass defense (per numberFire) and have coughed up a ginormous 83.3% red zone scoring percentage to opponents.

Tight ends have gotten in on the fun, too, as both Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson reached the end zone in their meeting with Carolina. Vegas' offense isn't particularly trustworthy but the passing game has looked better than expected in 2024. Bowers' role and pure talent should allow him to make an impact on the scoring end this season, and there are few better matchups to kick that trend off than this one.

