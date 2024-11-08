3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 10

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 10

The Tennessee Titans (2-6) will visit the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) on Sunday afternoon. Heading into this week, the Titans rank 26th while the Chargers rank 8th in our NFL Power Rankings.

Tennessee's only victories came against the New England Patriots and a Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami Dolphins group. They lost their other six games by an average of 15.8 points. In turn, the home Chargers are favored by 7.5 points in Week 10, tied for the heaviest favorites alongside the Kansas City Chiefs. This is all great news for J.K. Dobbins.

J.K. Dobbins - Rushing Yds J.K. Dobbins Over Nov 10 9:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dobbins' yardage output has an incredibly strong correlation with the outcome of the game. In three Charger losses, Dobbins averaged a mere 38.6 rushing yards. But in five games where his team won, he averaged a massive 100.8 rushing yards and notched 85-plus yards in all but one game. We know that a positive game script favors backs, and no one has displayed that more than Dobbins.

The Titans come in with an 11th-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense. However, they've let up an eye-popping 5.4 yards per rush attempt (second-most in NFL) across their last three games.

Our NFL projections are also high on Dobbins this week. He's forecasted to run for 80.5 yards on 17.8 carries.

The Detroit Lions and Houston Texans will meet up for Week 10's iteration of Sunday Night Football. A close spread (3.5) and high game total (48.5) indicate we could be in for a shootout, so I want in on Amon-Ra St. Brown's yardage prop.

St. Brown enjoys a 28.1% target share, 32.2% air yards share, and 28.9% red zone target share. He's averaging 2.0 downfield targets and 2.18 yards per route run. Those unrivaled market shares put him in a great spot to succeed against Houston. The Texans are letting up the fifth-most targets, 14th-most yards, and eighth-most yards per catch to opposing WRs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Receiving Yds Amon-Ra St. Brown Over Nov 11 1:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

ARSB has notched 75-plus yards in three out of four Detroit games that were decided by one possession. He also went for 112-plus yards in two of those games.

Since we're expected to have a close game on our hands, especially with Houston at home, it might be apt to check out the alt markets for St. Brown. You can get St. Brown over 80 receiving yards at +158 and St. Brown over 100 receiving yards at +325.

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Alt Receiving Yds Amon-Ra St. Brown - Alt Receiving Yds Amon-Ra St. Brown 80+ Yards +158 Amon-Ra St. Brown 100+ Yards +325 View more odds in Sportsbook

One of the NFL's top scoring regression candidates has a good matchup and intriguing odds to reach the end zone this weekend.

George Pickens has drawn 58 targets for one score this year, good for a mere 1.7% touchdown rate. That's the sixth-lowest touchdown rate in the league and the second-lowest among WRs. NFL players who have logged between 55 and 70 targets this campaign are averaging 3.04 touchdowns. If we adjust this split to include only WRs, they are netting 3.37 touchdowns on the season.

Pickens' bad luck might not last much longer, especially in a matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders come in with a 23rd-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. They're letting up the sixth-most (tied) touchdowns per game to opposing wideouts. Washington loves to get themself into shootouts, and the market is indicating we are heading in that direction this Sunday. The spread (2.5) is close and the total (44.5) is high for Pittsburgh Steelers standards.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Pickens +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pickens is enjoying a 28.2% target share, 46.0% air yards share, and 37.9% red zone target share this season. In two games under Russell Wilson, he's seeing a 25.9% target share, 42.1% air yards share, and 40.0% red zone target share. On top of that, Pickens is averaging 3.30 yards per route run and 3.5 downfield targets with Russ in the fold.

