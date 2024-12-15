3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Packers at Seahawks

NBC executives couldn't be more thrilled to have gotten this game that means this when they booked the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field after Thanksgiving.

Stunningly, the 9-4 Packers are third place in their own division but seem well-positioned for a playoff spot as they battle the Washington Commanders for seeding. Seattle has much more to lose after Thursday's upset by the Los Angeles Rams, needing a win here if they want to stay ahead of the healthy and surging former Super Bowl Champions.

A tight spread (2.5) and average total (46.5 points) should produce a betting angle or two.

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Packers take on the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Best Player Prop Picks

D.K. Metcalf - Receiving Yds Green Bay Packers Dec 16 1:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Recent box scores make it seem like Jaxon Smith-Njigba is pulling away from D.K. Metcalf at Seattle's top wideout. That's not how their usage is playing out.

Since the Seahawks' Week 10 bye, Metcalf (7.3) has the slight edge in targets per game over JSN (6.8). There's significantly more juice behind them at 93.4 air yards per game to 55.5 for Smith-Njigba in this four-game sample. One of the NFL's most efficient deep passers, Geno Smith, just hasn't been able to find his big-bodied wide receiver.

Amazingly, Metcalf hasn't topped 100 receiving yards since Week 4. He's bound to explode soon, and the Packers aren't exactly an air-tight matchup. They've allowed four pass-catchers over 80 receiving yards in the last three weeks.

Our Week 15 NFL DFS projections expect 69.1 receiving yards for the former Mississippi Rebels star on Sunday. This is one of those angles I'll keep playing heavily as long as his underlying usage doesn't change.

Jayden Reed - Longest Reception Green Bay Packers Dec 16 1:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Many of you fantasy football managers might have found the same fate as me last week. I'm out of my league's dance because Jayden Reed did zippo in Detroit. Not one catch. Not one yard.

Reed's downfall has come at the hands of the Green Bay coaching staff as much as his own. A 61.9% route rate since their bye in Week 10 flat stinks for a fantasy starter -- or player in the prop market. However, his talent has won out so often this season that it's worth betting on a rebound in this specific market.

The slot receiver has seen 11 of his 44 catches this year go for at least 20 yards (25.0%). That's an absurd rate -- made even more absurd by the fact that he hasn't had a whopper of this kind since Week 9.

Seattle is arguably the hottest secondary in the NFL since their bye week (-0.12 Net Expected Points per drop back allowed), but chunk plays have still been a bit of an issue. They've allowed a completion of 20-plus yards to eight players in their last four games.

Reed is due for a long one if approximately two Packers will make a big play. I'll bet on his talent after 10 days stewing in what were probably not-so-pleasant messages on social media.

Brandon McManus - Total Kicking Points Green Bay Packers Dec 16 1:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brandon McManus has found a new home in Green Bay.

"The McManimal" has made 91.7% of his field goals and knocked through all 20 extra points since taking over as the Packers' placekicker in Week 9. Reliability is one general positive to a kicking prop.

Another is this matchup. The Seahawks have allowed just 6 offensive touchdowns in their last 258 plays since a Week 10 bye, which has vaulted them up to the 11th-best red zone defense in the NFL; opponents have scored red-area touchdowns at just a 52.7% rate.

Curiously, Green Bay's team total sits at 23.5 points after three straight games scoring above 30. Oddsmakers are expecting the Packers to struggle to score as many touchdowns as recent weeks -- and McManus has been demolishing this prop anyway. He's posted at least seven kicking points in five of his last six games.

We've got McManus projected for 9.05 kicking points in this one. It might even be worth waiting for this line to touch 7.5.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.