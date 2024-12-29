3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Falcons at Commanders

Perusing the NFL schedule at the beginning of the year, it was a bit odd that the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders had such a marquee spot in Week 17 as the playoff picture took shape.

Neither team had a double-digit win total, and the Commanders were forecasted nowhere near the playoffs. This was about Kirk Cousins' return to D.C. Not anymore.

Washington could be locked into the NFC's 7 seed by the time this game kicks off, and Atlanta still controls its destiny in the NFC South, which would require victory in this one.

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Falcons take on the Commanders on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Best Player Prop Picks

Drake London - Total Receptions Atlanta Falcons Dec 30 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Drake London didn't even finish the final 20 minutes of Sunday's win over the New York Giants, but he was peppered during Michael Penix Jr.'s debut.

London saw eight targets, which was good for a 30.8% share. That's up from a 27.0% share this season where he really battled Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud for Kirk Cousins' affection toward the end of Cousins' tenure.

On Friday, the runway was paved for the former top-10 pick to keep rolling. Washington ruled out stud corner Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), leaving Benjamin St-Juste's awful 50.1 coverage grade (according to Pro Football Focus) as the best option to check him.

The Commies have numberFire's 21st-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense even with some of Lattimore's help.

In general, London's props seems suppressed for this totally new era. Cousins ended his run as Atlanta's start with a 1:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Falcons' -8.1% pass rate over expectation (PROE) could be much higher considering Penix Jr.'s 0.22 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) has met the grade so far.

London saw 50.0% of the Falcons' end zone targets last week, too. I'm adding his touchdown prop when we could see him take on one of the better workloads in the NFL with the rookie quarterback at the helm, and these odds don't seem to think his role will change much at all.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Drake London +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Terry McLaurin - Receiving Yds Atlanta Falcons Dec 30 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sunday's game could be one for the wideouts.

The Falcons have been most susceptible to the position this season, allowing the 9th-most targets, 9th-most receiving yards, and 11th-most yards per route run (YPRR) to wide receivers. Conversely, they're 14th or worse in all those categories for running backs and tight ends.

Like London, Terry McLaurin's role as Washington's WR1 is rising. With Noah Brown (knee) done for the year, Scary Terry has seen 16 total targets in the last two weeks -- good for an improved 23.8% share of the Commanders' looks.

Oddly, though, he's underperformed in the yardage area. He's averaged 14.1 yards per reception this season but just 11.1 in this time. That could improve as the Falcons battle secondary injuries, too. Kevin King (concussion) and Antonio Hamilton (quad) will be missing from the Dirty Birds' secondary.

Taking the over on McLaurin's yardage prop requires the implication that this game script stays neutral and that scoring is abundant. Luckily, my Falcons-Commanders best bets include Atlanta's moneyline and the over -- a script that sets up well for D.C.'s top pass-catcher.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.