3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Lions at 49ers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Picks

Jahmyr Gibbs - Rushing Yds Jahmyr Gibbs Under Dec 31 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a massive number for a pivotal player in a game that is inconsequential for his team. I think we have a couple of paths toward an under on Jahmyr Gibbs, as scary as that may be.

The first is that he could go under organically. FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections have Gibbs at 86.95 yards, simply because it's difficult to project a player at such a lofty number. Even at full usage, the under is in play.

The second is that the Lions could conserve Gibbs a bit for next week's battle for the 1 seed. I fully believe Dan Campbell when he says the Lions won't rest starters in preparation for their Week 18 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. However, it would make sense to not push Gibbs fully to the max, ceding some reps to Craig Reynolds in order to have Gibbs fresh for the more important matchup.

This could look stupid very quickly because Gibbs is an electric back with an absurd role. I just think there are enough scenarios where he goes under to make me comfortable backing it.

Isaac Guerendo - Rushing Yds Detroit Lions Dec 31 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Isaac Guerendo seems fully healthy despite a one-game absence, pushing me to buy into him here.

Guerendo was able to practice all three days this week, including a full session Friday before he was left off the final injury report. This indicates he's good to go.

In his two games as lead back, Guerendo has had 15 and 16 carries, averaging 67.5 rushing yards per game. In the one game he finished, he had 78 yards rushing, and he was at 57 -- just below this mark -- when he left early in Week 15.

The 49ers clearly didn't trust their backs without Guerendo last week. Even though Patrick Taylor played 78.7% of the snaps, he handled just 8 rush attempts for 24 yards. The door's open for Guerendo to reclaim a meaty role, and with this being just a moderate number, I'm willing to bet on that happening.

Jameson Williams - Alt Receiving Yds Jameson Williams - Alt Receiving Yds Jameson Williams 80+ Yards +255 View more odds in Sportsbook

I haven't gone towards Jameson Williams' alt markets in the few instances the Lions have played outdoors this year. He made me look foolish for that last week, though, and his role continues to be rock solid.

The Lions were also outdoors in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears. In that one, Williams housed an 82-yards touchdown as part of a 143-yard day, a new career-high.

We now have a 12-game sample of Williams and Sam LaPorta playing for the Lions this year. In those, Williams' target share is a respectable 17.9%. In those, he has gotten to 80-plus yards 4 times, a 33.3% rate that is above the 29.4% implied odds here. He was also at 76 and 79 in two others, so Williams has been within five yards of this mark in half of his games, even omitting the one LaPorta was sidelined.

The 49ers' defense tends to lock down the middle of the field, which is where LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown operate most. That could funnel more volume to Williams, pushing me to swing for the fences with the alt market.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.