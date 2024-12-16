3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Falcons at Raiders

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Falcons at Raiders Best Player Prop Picks

With Atlanta sporting a 25-point implied total against Vegas's 24th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense, the Falcons figure to get in the end zone multiple times tonight. Given his stellar red zone role, this game environment puts Drake London in a nice spot to score his seventh touchdown of the year.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Drake London +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

London hasn't scored in four straight games, but his red zone role has remained top notch. Over that stretch, London has seen a 42% red zone target share and 56% end zone target share. He's right behind Bijan Robinson for the team lead in red zone opportunity share (17.4%).

That's coincided with an overall target share of 28.5%, translating to 9.4 targets per game. Nearly half of those have come downfield (10+ yards), so there's a chance London busts one deep even if Kirk Cousins can't find him in the end zone.

Vegas is a solid matchup for wideouts, too. They're down to 30th in adjusted pass defense and have permitted the 9th-highest target rate to opposing receivers. The Raiders have given up 13 wide receiver touchdowns this season, tied for 10th-most in football.

With a tantalizing red zone role and soft matchup, Drake London's +125 anytime touchdown scorer odds are worth considering tonight.

Even with uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Raiders are likely to air it out tonight as 5.5-point underdogs. Considering the Falcons are down to 31st in adjusted pass defense, they could do so with success, putting all three of Vegas's top pass-catchers on the map from a props perspective.

While Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers have more solidified roles, it's hard to ignore Michael Mayer's +142 odds to go over 2.5 receptions given last week's utilization bump.

Michael Mayer - Total Receptions Atlanta Falcons Dec 17 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mayer missed much of the first half dealing with a personal matter, but he's returned to a 60% snap rate across the last four games. He was held to 4 combined receptions in the first three games upon returning before breaking out in Week 14.

Last week, Mayer saw his highest snap rate (80%) of the season, and he was notably on the field for 100% of their first-half snaps. He posted the fourth-highest route rate (63%) on the Raiders but finished second on the team in target share (26%) and led the way in targets per route rate (35%).

That translated to 7 receptions and 68 yards. This is a case where I want to buy into a small sample of Mayer's usage increasing, and 3 receptions isn't an especially high bar to climb for this prop.

Given Atlanta's 25-point implied total, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo could be in for a busy night. Though he's been held under 8 kicking points in seven straight games, he's still gotten plenty of opportunities. In a soft matchup, Koo's in a nice spot to go over 7.5 kicking points.

Younghoe Koo - Total Kicking Points Atlanta Falcons Dec 17 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Things have been rough for Koo and the Atlanta offense lately, but we're not far removed from him cracking double-digit kicking points in four of the first six games to open the season.

Atlanta scored at least 25 points in three of those four games, and they've hit 25 points five times overall. In those five games, Koo averaged 9.6 kicking points on 2.8 field goal attempts and 3 extra-point attempts per game.

Vegas has given up the third-most field goal attempts (2.6) and most kicking points (9.8) per game this season.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.