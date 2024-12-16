3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Bears at Vikings

We've got one final Monday night twin bill as we're treated to a pair of games tonight.

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Bears at Vikings Best Player Prop Picks

On paper, a matchup at the Vikings is a brutal spot for Caleb Williams.

Williams has taken the most sacks in the NFL (56), and the Vikings have generated the second-highest pressure rate (25.8%). Minnesota owns the NFL's highest blitz rate (38.7%) by a wide margin. Against the blitz this season, Williams has taken the third-most sacks (18), per PFF.

Enter Andrew Van Ginkel.

Player To Record A Sack Player To Record A Sack Andrew Van Ginkel -114 View more odds in Sportsbook

Van Ginkel is having a stellar season for Minnesota, and he's been a menace for quarterbacks, tallying 9 sacks on the year along with 15 QB hits.

When these two teams met in Chicago in Week 11, Van Ginkel racked up two QB hits and a sack. Williams was sacked three times in that game.

Van Ginkel has played at least 72% of the snaps in 10 straight games, and I like his chances of getting home today against Williams.

One of the knock-on effects of Minnesota putting so much pressure on QBs is that opposing signal-callers usually look to get rid of the ball quickly, which can result in more targets for running backs.

D'Andre Swift - Receiving Yds Chicago Bears Dec 17 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Minnesota has permitted the ninth-most targets per game to running backs (6.1).

Back in Week 11, D'Andre Swift handled 4 targets and caught 3 of them for 35 yards. He's gone for at least 13 receiving yards in 9 of 13 games, including all four of the indoor games he's played this year, averaging 28.0 receiving yards per game in that split.

For the season, Swift is averaging 24.2 receiving yards per game, and the underdog Bears (+7.0) could have to throw it a lot tonight.

Our NFL player projections have Swift recording 16.3 receiving yards.

The Bears have a solid defense, but they've struggled to contain running backs.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Aaron Jones -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the campaign, Chicago has allowed exactly 1.0 rushing touchdown per game to RBs in addition to 148.6 total yards per game to the position.

In the previous matchup between these teams, Aaron Jones had 106 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards, punching in one score while also fumbling at the goal-line with another scoring opportunity.

Jones' rushing plus receiving yards prop is listed at 85.5, so he's expected to be busy tonight. With the Vikings' point total at 26.5 and Minnesota a 7.0-point favorite, the game environment sets up well for Jones to thrive. I like him to score a TD at these -110 odds.

Get ready for Monday Night Football! All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a LIVE wager on the Bears vs. Vikings OR Falcons vs. Raiders NFL games happening December 16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.