3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Falcons at Raiders on Monday Night Football

In the second of two games on Monday, someone's season will hit a new rock bottom.

That might not be a bad thing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas' ideations at 2-11 are now on their next quarterback in the draft, which was only confirmed as they put Maxx Crosby (ankle) on injured reserve this weekend.

The Atlanta Falcons have everything to play for. They're in a dogfight with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South, and the ball is back in their court with two head-to-head wins in addition to Tampa's win yesterday at SoFi.

After Crosby's absence was announced, this spread ballooned to 5.5 points. The total sits at an average 44.5 points. Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Falcons at Raiders Betting Picks

Taking this side of the spread will make for a nail-biter for both fanbases. Atlanta doesn't want to lose, and Las Vegas shouldn't want to win.

However, the Falcons are in such poor form that they can't possibly lay this many points on the road. In the last five weeks, the Dirty Birds are 25th in Offensive Net Expected Points (NEP) per play (0.00). On defense, they're 31st in Offensive NEP per play allowed (0.21). That's a bad football team.

Vegas is one of few teams that'll catch points against them, ranked 21st and 26th in those same categories, respectively. Yet, I'm actually playing an angle that they'll be better this game than they have been all season.

In a revenge spot, Desmond Ridder is likely an upgrade over Gardner Minshew (-0.35 expected points added per drop back) and Aidan O'Connell (-0.02 EPA/db) now that he's integrated into the offense. Ridder struggled with turnovers (19) a year ago, but he still averaged 7.2 yards per attempt and moved the ball well for the Falcons in 2023.

Sincere McCormick (1.34 rushing yards over expectation per carry) has also been the most productive back for Vegas this year. Their offense could be surprisingly competitive as the Falcons' secondary has been torched in recent weeks.

The formula for an over here is pretty straight forward if Desmond Ridder and Kirk Cousins don't implode with red zone turnovers.

These are two of numberFire's bottom-10 schedule-adjusted overall defenses. As mentioned, that's trending toward bottom-six units in the past five weeks. They're also both top-15 teams in plays per game.

While the Falcons have had some notable shootouts, it's actually Vegas that's been friendlier to bet overs. They've posted one in 8 of their 13 games, including 7 of their contests on this 9-game losing skid.

Vegas is surrendering 27.5 points per game in their last four contests, so the verdict on the total poses a similar question to the spread. How will Ridder fare against a reeling Atlanta pass D? I'm confident that answer is fine, which is why the Raiders' team total -- at a key number short of 20 -- could be the better angle to encompass both bets.

