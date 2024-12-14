3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Steelers at Eagles, Week 15

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Philadelphia Eagles? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Steelers at Eagles Betting Picks

During the Philadelphia Eagles' red-hot nine-game winning streak, they've trailed at half in only one of nine games. Plus, Philly has been leading at halftime in six of the nine games. Over their previous four home games, the Eagles boast an average margin of +4.0 points at half.

Sunday's game carries a first half spread of -3.5 in favor of Philadelphia. This isn't far off from the 5.5-point spread for the full game, but this is frankly a tricky bet with both teams being among the best second half teams in the NFL.

For example, the Pittsburgh Steelers log 14.7 points per game in the second half (fifth-most) while giving up only 7.8 PPG in the second half (second-fewest). The Birds score 15.6 PPG in the second (second-most) while allowing 9.0 PPG in the final 30 minutes of play (sixth-fewest). Each team carries similar second half margins at +6.9 and +6.6.

However, the first half is a completely different story. Pittsburgh scores 10.2 PPG (tied for 11th-fewest) while giving up 10.5 PPG in the first (12th-fewest). Philadelphia scores 10.7 PPG in the first half (13th-fewest) and gives up only 9.0 PPG (6th-fewest). The Eagles carry a +1.7 PPG margin in the first half while the Steelers are typically down with a -0.3 PPG margin over the first 30 minutes.

With that said, we certainly have enough to conclude Philly is the better first half team. Pair that with the Eagles enjoying a home advantage and that first half spread is promising.

The odds are currently at +100. While we are getting plus odds, this number moving down to -2.5 would be a better bet thanks to getting a key number. It certainly seems possible before kickoff considering the line.

The 3.5-point line is still worth a dart, though. Ultimately, this game will probably come down to the run game. Each team is in the top two of rush-play rate, but there's a huge difference in efficiency.

The Eagles boast the top schedule-adjusted rush offense while the Steelers carry the seventh-worst mark in the category. It's further proven by Pittsburgh's 3.9 yards per carry (fourth-fewest) and Philly's 5.2 yards per rushing attempt (second-most). Additionally, the Birds carry the third-best run blocking grade, via Pro Football Focus. The Steelers are still solid in the category, touting the 12th-best run blocking grade.

Saquon Barkley is a different animal, sporting 1.80 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) compared to Najee Harris' 0.08 RYOE/C, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Barkley is also averaging 3.4 yards after contact per rushing attempt alongside a 85.0 PFF rushing grade, and Harris is totaling 2.9 yards after contact per contact along with a 80.1 PFF rushing grade.

Running the ball will be tough sledding for both teams, for each defense sits in the top six of adjusted rush defense. Early in the game when both teams are likely pounding the rock, I like the Eagles' chances of finding more success considering those efficiency numbers. This goes right along with consistent slow starts from the Steelers.

We've put a lot of our attention on the run games. Of course, plenty of rushing likely leads to a slower game script.

This checks out with each team's seconds per play as the Eagles are at 29.5 (11th-most) while the Steelers average 29.9 (9th-most). Our Brandon Gdula's NFL pace and pass rate report has the Steelers-Eagles with the sixth-slowest expected pace among Week 15's full slate of 16 matchups.

The pace already gives us solid evidence for the under, even with the low 42.5-point total. Once digging into each defense, we have our side to take.

As mentioned, each run defense is excellent. Stopping big plays through the air will also be a challenge, though. Each squad is in the top nine for the most yards per passing attempt. Russell Wilson currently ranks fourth with 8.4 yards per passing attempt, and Jalen Hurts isn't far behind at 8.0 yards per passing attempt (seventh-most).

Once again, these defenses have the answers. Each unit is in the top six of adjusted pass defense and are in the top two of PFF's pass rushing grade. Philadelphia leads the NFL by giving up 6.1 yards per passing attempt, and Pittsburgh is stingy with 6.9 yards allowed per passing attempt (ninth-fewest).

The pass rushes are probably the biggest talking point here. How will either team be able to sit in the pocket and launch it down field if the quarterbacks are under pressure? We know each team has loads of pass-rushing studs from T.J. Watt (9.5 sacks; 88.0 pass rushing grade) to Jalen Carter (4.5 sacks; 83.3 pass rushing grade). This becomes a real worry when each team is in the bottom 10 of sack rate allowed on offense.

Numbers for the under just keep piling on. The defenses are in the top three of third down conversion rate allowed and sit in the top half of takeaways per game. Failing to win key downs and giving the ball away certainly spells fewer points. Each defense is in the top half of red zone scoring rate allowed, and the Steelers have the fourth-worst red zone scoring rate on offense.

Ultimately, I trust the elite defenses in this matchup. High rush-play rates should lead to a slow-paced game, and with each team defending the run well while boasting elite pass rushes, some scoring droughts on Sunday would not be a surprise.

If any part of either defense is to be exposed, it could be the Steelers' cornerbacks. For a team that runs the second-most man coverage in football, Joey Porter Jr. (52.5 coverage grade) and Donte Jackson (51.2 coverage grade) have uninspiring coverage grades, via PFF.

That spells doom against the Eagles' A.J. Brown. He has the second-best receiving grade against man coverage at 92.5. That's with Brown rarely facing teams that run much man coverage. For example, the Green Bay Packers ran the most man coverage Philly has seen with the 15th-highest mark. Brown racked up 119 receiving yards in that game. The Cincinnati Bengals had the 2nd-highest man coverage rate (19th-highest among defenses) that the Eagles have faced, and it meant more success for Brown -- who logged 84 receiving yards.

The bottom line: Brown is a monster when playing man coverage. Pittsburgh's identity on defense is relying on its pass rush while the corners play man. That's not something I expect to change.

If Hurts is given enough time in the pocket, Brown could feast. The Eagles still have one of the league's best offensive lines and boast the fifth-best PFF pass blocking grade.

Brown's 80.5-yard receiving prop isn't enough to turn me away from the over. He logged well over 100 yards against the only team he's seen in the top half of man coverage rate. Sunday could be an ugly day for the Steelers' cornerbacks.

