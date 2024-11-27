2 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Raiders at Chiefs on Black Friday

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out on Black Friday as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Raiders at Chiefs Black Friday Betting Picks

On paper, this should be an easy home win for Kansas City as 12.5-point favorites. In numberFire's power rankings, the Chiefs rank seventh while the Raiders are 29th.

Yet it's hard to ignore the fact that KC has exceeded this spread just once across their 10 wins, and it was just barely in a 13-point win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The Chiefs already faced Vegas earlier this season, too, and while it was on the road, they won by just seven points.

But the two teams did combine for 47 points in that meeting, and we should like their chances of going over this 42.5 total on Black Friday. Both teams have found themselves in higher-scoring contests lately, as Kansas City's games have exceeded this line in five of their last six while Vegas' matchups have done so in six of their last seven.

The Chiefs and Raiders are both inside the top seven in pass rate over expectation, leading to this game projecting as the second-best in combined pass rate this week. A pass-heavy game should help elevate play volume.

We've also seen Patrick Mahomes throw for three touchdowns in three of his last four games, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him ball out versus a Raiders team that's 30th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, per numberFire's metrics.

Las Vegas is reportedly starting Aidan O'Connell at quarterback, which adds some uncertainty, but it's not like this offense could get much worse as numberFire's 31st-ranked unit. Really, we just need O'Connell and friends to not be an absolute zero, and we just saw the Carolina Panthers (28th in adjusted offense) put up 27 points on Kansas City's non-elite defense.

numberFire's game projections are bullish on the over, forecasting 45+ total points.

In the four games since returning from injury Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers have dominated targets with each one logging a 27.3% target share.

But Meyers has the higher air yards share over this span (37.3% to 24.4%), and he has the lower receiving yardage prop line, making him the one showing value in this market.

Meyers has exceeded 51.5 receiving yards in three of the four games since coming back, and that includes cracking 100 yards in two of the last three. He's also seen double-digit targets in two of the last three, including a season-high 15 in Week 12.

Kansas City ranks just 18th in adjusted pass defense, too, and we should expect Las Vegas to be throwing plenty if they fall into a negative game script.

Our NFL projections peg Meyers for 56.7 receiving yards.

