3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Bengals at Steelers, Week 18

Saturday's AFC North doubleheader closes with a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, a game with a 48.5-point total and 1.5-point spread in favor of Cincy.

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out for this clash? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Bengals at Steelers Betting Picks

The Bengals have been over machines this season, with 11 of their 16 games going over the closing total. It makes sense, too, as Cincy boasts the 7th-ranked offense and 26th-ranked D -- per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics -- which sets up perfectly for shootouts.

But in Week 18, points might be tougher to come by, and that puts me on the under at this total of 48.5.

For starters, there is the motivation angle. The Steelers can only win the division if the Baltimore Ravens -- who host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET -- lose prior to this game kicking off. If the Ravens win (and they're 19.5-point favorites), the Steelers are playing for only seeding, so there's a chance we see some of Pittsburgh's key pieces (including Russell Wilson) play less than a full game unless the Browns pull off a shocking upset.

But even if the Steelers go all out for the entire game, the under can hit.

Pittsburgh's defense is a big reason why as the Steelers rank ninth in overall adjusted defense. They're also just 17th in overall adjusted offense, so they're not a team that sets up well for shootouts -- despite the 44-38 score from the first game between these two this season.

Weather is a factor, too. It's expected to be 20 degrees with a 10 MPH wind -- not ideal for offense.

All in all, there's enough here to push me toward the under.

With the Bengals' season on the line down the stretch, Joe Burrow has been running more, and I think it continues on Saturday.

Over the last two games, Burrow has run for 25 and 19 yards on six total carries. That's 7.3 yards per rush, so he's capable of clearing 8.5 yards in one scramble.

The first time he played the Steelers this season, he ran twice for nine yards. For the campaign, he's averaging 12.6 rushing yards per game.

Last week, the Steelers' D let Patrick Mahomes run for 12 yards.

Our NFL projections have Burrow pegged for 3.6 carries and 15.9 rushing yards. This is my favorite bet of the game.

Jaylen Warren has out-snapped Najee Harris in four consecutive games. While this is still a timeshare, Warren is leading the charge, and he can surpass this relatively low rushing yards prop in a delightful matchup.

With the increased snaps over the last four weeks, Warren has topped 40 rushing yards in three of the past four games, including a spike outing of 71 rushing yards on 11 attempts last week against a solid Kansas City Chiefs defense.

The matchup is a softer one this week as the Bengals' defense sits just 26th against the run. Cincy is a run-funnel unit as they rank 17th versus the pass.

Admittedly, I'd feel a little better about this bet if the Ravens lost, but regardless of Baltimore's outcome, I like Warren to have at least 41 rushing yards. Our model projects him to rack up 9.9 carries for 44.3 rushing yards.

