3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 5/13/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

With their backs against the wall thanks to a 3-1 deficit, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be without their best player in Donovan Mitchell, who is questionable due to an ankle injury. He was active at shootaround this morning, suggesting Mitchell has a solid chance of playing in Game 5.

Considering Mitchell's hopeful status, Cleveland's total of 119.5 feels more obtainable. The Cavs are logging only 116.5 points per game (PPG) in this series and have reached 120 points once in Game 3's 126-104 win. This offense feels like a sleeping beast ready to wake at any second, but the unit is running out of time. This entire series has been one big underperformance, shooting only 43.6% from the field and 30.2% from three-point land.

For reference, the Cavaliers shot 48.9% during the regular season (second-highest) and 38.2% from three (second-highest) while boasting the top offensive rating. The Indiana Pacers had a mediocre defense ranked 14th in rating, and they still have the 2nd-worst defensive rating among active teams in the playoffs. Considering Cleveland still has the top offensive rating of the postseason, it's not out of the realm for this unit to finally wake up.

With that said, if the Cavs can't turn in their usual shooting numbers tonight, the season will likely be over. Even with shooting numbers far below their usual, the Cavaliers' series average is still only three points behind this team total. Pace isn't really a worry either, for the Pacers are playing at the second-quickest pace among active teams. Cleveland has averaged 89.5 field goal attempts per game in this series, which is close behind its season-long average of 90.5 (seventh-most).

I'll hang my hat on positive regression that feels imminent. Even in Game 3's 126-point showing, the Cavs still shot only 42.0% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc.

After playing only 25 points while recording 10 points in his first game back from injury in Game 3, Darius Garland recorded 21 points while shooting 54.5% from floor in 27 minutes on Sunday.

While Mitchell's status seems hopeful after shootaround, missing tonight is still in the picture. When Mitchell was off the floor, Garland's usage rate jumped from 27.5% to 30.9% in the regular season. That's been the same story during the playoffs as Garland's usage rate rises from 28.5% to 33.0% when Mitchell is not playing. As our Annie Nader pointed out in her best bets for the Pacers-Cavaliers in Game 5, Garland has also averaged 26.0 PPG when Mitchell is absent.

If Mitchell plays, I'm still confident in the over considering Garland posted 24.0 PPG in his two appearances against the Miami Heat in the first round.

Despite Indiana allowing the 11th-fewest three-point attempts per game during the regular season, Cleveland has still had its fair share of looks at times, including 47 shots in Game 3. Of course, Garland leans on the triple by attempting 7.3 shots per game in the postseason. Assuming those looks continue, that's more fuel for over 18.5 points.

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

After the two combined for an average of 247.5 PPG over the first two matchups, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder have totaled only 198.0 PPG since Game 3. Should we buy into this dramatic shift?

Of course, a huge story has been Nikola Jokic shooting a measly 31.9% from the field over the last two, and this wasn't from a lack of volume with 23.5 shots per game. Part of this has been elite interior defense from OKC, led by Isaiah Hartenstein (100.5 defensive rating) and Jaylin Williams (96.5 defensive rating) coming off the bench.

The Thunder have the quickest pace among active teams, but this dip in tempo feels by design. Oklahoma City won the paint battle and -- more importantly -- the rebounding clash over the last two. Controlling the possession game points to the Thunder intentionally slowing the pace. Why not considering OKC has the best defensive rating of the playoffs?

Even field goal attempts per game have dropped for the Nuggets, going from 91.0 in the first two to 82.5 over the previous two. Oklahoma City seems to have Jokic figured out, and this, paired with a slowed pace, should equal the under for Denver's team total.

