3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 1/8/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers

The Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers will meet up for a game that's shaping up to be a barnburner.

The spread is close (6.0), and the total is at a slate-high (242.0). We don't have to question that high total. Chicago (3rd) and Indiana (8th) play at two of the fastest paces in the league. Both of these teams rank in the bottom 10 on defense, too.

That's great news for Coby White's counting stats, and I like his chances to achieve north of 26.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) tonight.

On the season, White is averaging 26.5 PRA and has gone over that number in 52.9% of games -- close in line with the 53.4% implied probability on these -115 odds. Once we factor in this evening's game environment, White's outlook looks that much better.

He's netting 29.0 PRA in 12 games against teams that rank in the top 10 in pace. He nabbed at least 24 PRA in 91.7% of these games and cleared 26.5 PRA in 66.7% of contests in this split.

Coby White - Pts + Reb + Ast Chicago Bulls Jan 9 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

White has also made a huge mark against poor defenses. He's averaging 29.5 PRA when facing a bottom-10 defense. He notched at least 24 PRA in 100% of games while he surpassed 26.5 PRA at a 62.5% rate in this split.

Indiana surrenders the 12th-most points, rebounds, and assists to guards per game. White tallied 32 PRA against the Pacers earlier this season despite shooting just 36.8% from the field in that one.

Our NBA projections like White in this spot, too. They forecast him to total 28.2 PRA this evening.

Let's stay with this boisterous Bulls-Pacers matchup and look for Bennedict Mathurin to come out on the right side of his points prop.

Mathurin is averaging 16.7 points per game. A date with the Bulls -- who rank 3rd in pace, 24th on defense, and 26th on three-point defense -- make up all the fixings for a friendly matchup.

Mathurin is averaging 18.4 points and scoring over 16.5 points at a 71.4% rate when playing a top-10 pace opponent. He's netting 17.1 points and exceeding 16.5 points at a 60.0% clip versus the bottom eight defenses in the league. Finally, he's amassing 17.0 points and clearing 16.5 at a 62.5% clip against the bottom eight three-point defenses in the league.

His hit rates in those relevant splits are noticeably higher than the 53.1% implied probability on these -113 odds, so it's easy to see value in the over.

Bennedict Mathurin - Points Chicago Bulls Jan 9 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mathurin scored 19 points in one game against Chicago earlier this season.

Notably, Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is listed as questionable on Indiana's injury report. Haliburton has yet to miss a game this season, but his absence would help Mathurin's shot volume. The shooting guard is averaging 19.0 points and 16.0 field goal attempts per 36 minutes when Haliburton is off the court, compared to 18.0 points and 12.8 field goal attempts when Hali is on the court. For those reasons, I'd get in on this prop sooner rather than later in case Haliburton does end up being ruled out.

Our projections expect Mathurin to tally 17.3 points tonight under the assumption that Haliburton will play.

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

James Harden is averaging 14.0 combined rebounds and assists (RA) and has exceeded 13.5 RA in 50.0% of games this season. Based on that alone, the market seems to be pretty efficient in setting this line where it's at, right?

Well, Harden will get to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Denver runs at the fifth-fastest pace in the league, and historically, pace-up games have been a goldmine for Harden.

Harden is averaging a whopping 17.3 RA versus top-10 pace teams. He exceeded 13.5 RA in 9 out of 12 of these games (75.0%).

James Harden - Reb + Ast LA Clippers Jan 9 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Nuggets are letting up a league-high 30.0 assists per game. Harden is averaging 15.1 RA against teams that rank in the top 12 of most assists allowed. He notched at least 15 RA in 8 out of 13 (61.5%) games in this split.

With Denver giving up the fifth-most assists and ninth-most rebounds to guards, Harden is in a great spot to hurdle past 13.5 RA. In three games against the Nuggets this season, Harden clocked out with 11, 20, and 22 RA.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place on January 8th, 2024! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.