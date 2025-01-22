3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 1/22/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Charlotte Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies

One of the NBA's leading scorers could have a 30 piece in him against the fastest team in the Association.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 29.3 points per game and will look to benefit from a pace-up environment tonight. His Charlotte Hornets rank just 22nd in pace but the opposing Memphis Grizzlies run at the quickest tempo in the league, leaving us with a slate-high 240.0 over/under.

Here's a look at LaMelo's scoring output against the eight fastest teams in the league: 34, 26, 31, 34, 24, 31, and 31 points. He went a combined 4-for-20 from three-point land in the two misses in this split, meaning shooting efficiency -- not volume -- was the issue there.

The Grizzlies also come in with the sixth-best defensive unit, but LaMelo is up for the challenge. He's averaging a ferocious 33.4 points and scoring at least 30 on a 70.0% basis against the top 10 defenses in the league.

LaMelo has scored at least 30 points in 8 out of 12 road games where he played more than 25 minutes. Our projections expect him to score 30.3 points in 38 minutes tonight.

With Memphis letting up the third-most shot attempts, third-most three-point attempts, and second-most free-throw attempts to guards per minute, LaMelo is primed for a huge game. He nets a combined 60.0% from behind the arc and charity stripe and should score with ease in this one.

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers

Jayson Tatum has some extra rest under his belt after playing a season-low 28 minutes in Monday's 40-point victory over the Golden State Warriors. Let's look for him to kick this west coast trip into high gear during tonight's battle against the Los Angeles Clippers.

On the season, Tatum is averaging 36.8 combined points and rebounds (PR) and has surpassed 34.5 PR at a solid 60.0% clip, up from the 53.1% implied probability on these -113 odds.

The Clippers have some key qualities that could bring out the best in Tatum. They rank a stellar second in defensive rating and play at the 11th-slowest pace in the league. Tatum has gone over 34.5 PR in 60% of games versus the top 12 defenses. He's been even better in slow-paced environments, netting 38.6 PR and clearing 34.5 PR at a 71.4% rate versus bottom-15 pace clubs.

Los Angeles is limiting from downtown, lending opponents the 14th-fewest three-point tries and the fourth-fewest three-point makes. They are well-equipped to limit Boston's three-point shooting role players, putting Tatum in a spot to take over on the offensive end. Notably, he's averaging 39.0 PR and eclipsing 34.5 PR at a convincing 75.0% rate versus the top 11 three-point defenses.

Tatum has become somewhat famous for showing out on the road. Despite playing more minutes at home, he's amassing 35.4 PR at TD Garden in comparison to 38.4 PR on the road. He's achieved north of 34.5 PR in 68.4% of road games and has mustered at least 33 PR in 78.9% of games in this split. I like him to have a big game tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans

Brook Lopez is in for a friendly three-point matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans surrenders the ninth-most 3PA and the sixth-most 3PM per game. Milwaukee's veteran big man has played 17 games against the bottom 13 three-point defenses in the league. In this split, he's averaging 2.4 made threes and nailed at least two trios at a seismic 70.6% rate -- up from the 50.9% implied probability on these -104 odds.

Another telling trend? In games coming off at least two days' rest, Lopez is averaging 2.1 3PM and made at least two threes on a 63.6% basis.

As you could probably guess, 90% of Lopez's three-point tries come from above the break. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are allowing bigs to shoot above the break threes at the fifth-best clip. Our projections expect Lopez to drain 2.0 threes in this matchup.

