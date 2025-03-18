3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/18/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Hawks at Hornets

Miles Bridges (rest) has been ruled out for tonight's Charlotte Hornets-Atlanta Hawks game, which should direct a ton of usage LaMelo Ball's way.

On the season, Ball is netting 36.5 combined points and assists (PA) per 36 minutes via a 35.1% usage rate. When Bridges is off the court, LaMelo nets an increased 41.8 PA per 36 minutes on a 40.8% usage rate.

If that wasn't exciting enough, Ball will draw a matchup against the Hawks, a team that ranks 17th on defense and plays at the second-fastest pace in the NBA. LaMelo is averaging 35.0 PA against top-8 pace teams -- up from 32.6 PA on the season.

I kinda buried the lead here. Those aforementioned on/off court stats are one thing, but we have a seven-game sample of contests where LaMelo was in and Bridges was out. Here's a look at LaMelo's PA output in that span: 37, 39, 42, 44, 46, 51, and 60 PA. Those are wild numbers, and he should manage to dish out a few additional dimes with Mark Williams in the lineup and ready for a lob.

Nets at Celtics

Jaylen Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets match. Jayson Tatum (questionable) could end up following if Brad Stevens gets his way.

Boston just gave Derrick White the night off on Saturday, which means he's primed to usher the offense tonight.

In 11 games sans Brown, White averaged 18.9 points and cleared 17.5 points at a strong 72.7% rate (8 out of 11 contests). The only occasions where he didn't surpass 17.5 points in this split went hand-in-hand with a below 25.0% 3P% night. Brooklyn's soft three-point D allows opponents to shoot threes at the seventh-best clip, so shooting luck could be the only thing that stands in the way of a big night from Derrick.

White has already scored at least 17 points in more games (14) than not (7) since the end of January, even with the Jay's available for a majority of those contests. I'd get in on his points prop sooner rather than later in case Tatum ends up getting ruled out, too. White is averaging 22.6 points in five games without Tatum.

Cavaliers at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers will be at full health when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

The Cavs come in with a 56-11 record, meaning a 70-win season is technically still in play. I wouldn't bet on it, but then again, they've gone on three separate 11-, 15-, and 16-game winning streaks this season, so anything seems possible with this group. The Clippers, meanwhile, have been working to earn back the public's attention all season. Expect them to come out strong and do that through Kawhi Leonard, who has looked vintage as of late.

Kawhi has scored 23, 25, and 29 points across his last three. Since February 12th -- right around when he was back to a normal workload -- he's averaged 23.3 points per game and scored at least 21 in 8 out of 11 contests.

Norman Powell was out for a majority of that stretch, but Kawhi has still managed to exceed 21.5 points in three straight games with Powell. Plus, Kawhi always gets exciting run when James Harden is on the bench.

More than anything, I like his outlook given the stakes of this game. If I'm the Clippers, I want to see him shoot 20 shots and make an effort to get to the charity stripe against Cleveland. Leonard's been their guy against stiff competition. He's scored 20, 21, 25, 25, and 33 points in their last five games against teams that are at least nine wins above .500. Add in the pace-up nature of this one, and Kawhi is in position to score.

Our NBA projections have him down for 23.7 points tonight.

