3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 2/4/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks will have to wait for Anthony Davis' debut as he will miss his fourth consecutive game from an abdominal injury. There's still notable players in the frontcourt for tonight's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, though.

PJ Washington has been putting up numbers, averaging 17.1 points per game (PPG) and 9.7 rebounds per game (RPG) in January. It's been even better of late at 22.5 PPG and 11.7 RPG over his last six. Washington's points and rebounds combo is set at 24.5 -- a very obtainable number considering his recent outings.

Washington leads Dallas with 8.4 RPG, and the 76ers haven't been a great rebounding team by ranking 24th in offensive rebounding percentage and 22nd in defensive rebounding rate.

Joel Embiid (knee) has a chance to return tonight with a questionable status. He would make this prop more tricky across the board. Embiid averages 7.9 RPG and an impressive 109.5 defensive rating. His ability to defend the rim would impact Washington's ability to score as he takes 54.3% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket.

However, Embiid has missed 15 consecutive games and has appeared in only 13 contests this season. I'm not going to fade this pick just due to the chance of Embiid playing. Plus, expecting Embiid to not play has become the standard at this point -- just what you want from your franchise player.

With that said, Washington's success on the glass should keep up, for our NBA DFS projections has him collecting 8.2 rebounds. When it comes to scoring, the 76ers surrender the ninth-most points in the paint per game and the fifth-highest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes). Philadelphia sports the ninth-worst defensive rating, and it could simply lack the bodies to turn in solid paint defense with Andre Drummond (toe) and Caleb Martin (hip) questionable while Paul George (finger) is out.

Washington is +260 to reach 20+ points, which feels in reach considering his recent averages. Over 24.5 points and rebounds has plenty of promise against a weak rebounding team with a poor interior defense.

Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets

A blooming Amen Thompson is only making the Houston Rockets look even more legit. The second-wing averaged 18.7 PPG, 10.6 RPG, and 4.3 assists per game (APG) in January. He provided his first eye-catching performance of February on Monday, logging 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists while providing some highlight plays.

Considering Thompson was averaging a double-double over 12 games in January, why not take a swing at a double-double against the Brooklyn Nets? The +110 odds have a 47.6% implied probability, and Thompson has pulled off the feat in 7 of his last 14 games (50.0%).

Most importantly, tonight's matchup is a good one for Thompson. The Nets have the fourth-worst defensive rating and allow the third-highest shot distribution around the rim. Houston averages the sixth-highest shot distribution around the rim and the seventh-most points in the paint per game. There should be plenty of assist opportunities available -- something Thompson has increased to 9.0 APG in February.

A weak interior defense also points to another solid scoring outing for the emerging wing. He's yet to really find his three-point shot, making only 23.3% of his attempts. With that said, 72.1% of his shots come within 10 feet of the basket. Another double-digit point total should be imminent.

Rounding out our pick, Thompson has reached double-digit rebounds in four of his last seven games. His prop is even set at 9.5 rebounds. Alperen Sengun (calf) has missed the last three games and is questionable for tonight. Sengun (10.4 RPG) missing another game should only help Thompson's rebound total, but the former No. 4 pick still reached double-digit boards in two of the last four games when both players were active.

Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers

We have another hot streak to target in the Indiana Pacers-Portland Trail Blazers matchup. Deandre Ayton just went off with 25 points and 20 rebounds against his former team on Monday. But this success goes beyond just one game as Ayton has totaled 22.8 PPG and 15.6 RPG over his last five games.

The Pacers are far from the most daunting opponents, sitting in the bottom 11 of offensive and defensive rebounding rates while giving up the fifth-most points in the paint per game. Dominating the interior has engineered the Trail Blazers' 8-2 stretch over the last 10 games. Ayton is pretty much a take anywhere you can get him, from his rebounds to -185 to record a double-double.

I mainly would like to focus on Ayton's scoring prop set at 16.5 points. His recent averages has been well over this mark. Indiana could be without some rim protection as Myles Turner (ankle) logs 1.9 blocks per game, and he missed his last game, putting his status into question.

We mentioned that the Pacers give up the 5th-most points in the paint per contest -- which is paired with the 12th-worst defensive rating. Indiana even allows the 10th-highest shot distribution around the rim. Of course, Ayton usually looks to live in the paint with 58.0% of his shots taking place within 10 feet of the basket.

Ayton is +175 to reach 20+ points, but I'll stick with over 16.5 points considering his 14.8 PPG season-long average.

