3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 2/25/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Celtics at Raptors

Jaylen Brown's combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop is one of the top value bets for Tuesday's NBA slate.

Jaylen Brown - Pts + Reb + Ast Boston Celtics Feb 26 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Brown is averaging 33.8 PRA and has exceeded 30.5 PRA at a 68.8% rate -- up from the 55.6% implied probability on these -125 odds.

Once we factor in this matchup against the Toronto Raptors and a key injury on the Boston Celtics, Brown's outlook looks that much better.

The Raptors come in with the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league. Brown, meanwhile, has recorded over 30.5 PRA at a strong 70.8% rate (17 out of 24 contests) against the bottom-14 defenses.

Jrue Holiday (rest) has been ruled out for tonight's game. Brown sees a higher usage rate and takes on a heavier share of ball-handling duties when Jrue is sidelined. Here's a look at Brown's PRA output in nine games sans Holiday this season: 20, 32, 33, 34, 40, 40, 41, 43, and 52 PRA.

That's good for a 37.2 PRA average and an 88.9% hit rate on over 30.5 PRA. To add, Brown could be a candidate to rack up more rebounds than usual with Al Horford (toe; questionable) and Luke Kornet (personal; out) both on the injury report.

Suns at Grizzlies

I don't usually race to fade players who are capable of scoring 50, but Devin Booker could have a tough time putting up big numbers tonight.

Devin Booker - Pts + Reb + Ast Devin Booker Under Feb 26 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Booker is averaging 36.8 PRA and has gone under 37.5 PRA at a 52.9% rate. That alone would imply the market's line is pretty efficient. However, a date with the Memphis Grizzlies should prove tough.

Memphis owns the eighth-best defense and plays at the fastest pace in the NBA.

In games versus top-eight defenses, Booker is averaging only 33.3 PRA and has logged under 37.5 PRA in 66.7% of games. He's been even worse in pace-up spots, netting only 31.9 PRA and recording under 37.5 PRA at a telling 80.0% rate (12 out of 15 contests) against the top-10 pace teams.

Here's a look at Booker's PRA output against clubs that rank in the top 10 of both defense and pace: 20, 22, 24, 28, and 29 PRA. It's been tough sledding for him in this relevant sample, and two of those games (28 and 29 PRA) were against this very Grizzlies team.

Plus, the Grizzlies are one of the best home teams (21-6) in the NBA and are capable of running the Phoenix Suns off the floor today.

Spurs at Pelicans

One more PRA prop for the road?

Jose Alvarado - Pts + Reb + Ast San Antonio Spurs Feb 26 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jose Alvarado is averaging 27.3 PRA on 31.5 minutes across his last four games for an undermanned New Orleans Pelicans group.

On the season, he's averaging 22.9 PRA in games where he played more than 20 minutes.

However, 20 minutes might be too low of a projection for New Orleans' first guy off the bench. The Pels have handed him at least 29 minutes in four of his last five, and our NBA projections expect Alvarado to log 29.9 minutes tonight. That's exciting considering Alvarado is averaging 25.1 PRA through 13 games where he played at least 24 minutes. He notched at least 19 PRA in all but two of those games.

The opposing San Antonio Spurs are a friendly matchup as they rank 12th in pace and 18th on defense. San Antonio is also coughing up the 10th-most points, 4th-most rebounds, and the 9th-most assists to guards per minute. This past Sunday, Alvarado mustered 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists -- good for 29 PRA -- against the Spurs. His usage and this matchup should allow him to reach 20 PRA once again.

