3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 1/21/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat

Anfernee Simons has gone a trying 8-for-34 (23.5% FG%) from the field across his last three games. Let's look for him to get back on track in tonight's contest against the Miami Heat.

Anfernee Simons - Pts + Reb + Ast Portland Trail Blazers Jan 22 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Simons is averaging 25.6 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) per game. He's eclipsed 25.5 PRA in 62.9% of games where he logged at least 22 minutes, up from the 54.1% probability on these -118 odds.

The Heat rank 26th in pace. Notably, Simons has cleared 25.5 PRA in a whopping 71.4% of his games (15 out of 21 contests) versus bottom-15 pace opponents.

To add, Miami coughs up the 10th-most assists and 6th-most rebounds per game. Here's a look at Simons' PRA output against teams that rank in the top 12 of most assists and rebounds allowed per game: 28, 29, 32, 35, 34, 29, and 35 PRA. That's good for a 31.7 PRA average and a clean 100% hit rate on the over. One of those contests (35 PRA) came against this very Heat team earlier this month.

Our NBA projections forecast Simons to net 27.8 PRA in this matchup.

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges has been a staple in the player prop market this season, and we can find him in another value spot on Tuesday.

Mikal Bridges - Pts + Reb + Ast New York Knicks Jan 22 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the year, Bridges is averaging 24.4 PRA and has exceeded 23.5 PRA at a 61.4% rate, up from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

A date with the Brooklyn Nets should serve him well. The Nets run at the second-slowest pace in the league. Bridges, meanwhile, has surpassed 23.5 PRA at a 71.4% clip (10 out of 14 contests) versus bottom-eight pace teams.

Brooklyn struggles on D with the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league. Bridges has fared well against poor defenses, amassing 25.1 PRA and clearing 23.5 PRA at a 70.0% rate (14 out of 20 contests) versus the bottom-10 defenses in the NBA.

In two previous meetings with the Nets, Bridges mustered 28 and 31 PRA. Now, he'll play his first game back at Barclays Center since moving boroughs this offseason. The revenge game aspect could give him plenty of motivation, and his legs are fairly fresh after he played a season-low 27 minutes on Monday afternoon.

Our projections have him down for 27.6 PRA in this one.

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers

It's not every day that we can find a 40% three-point shooter who typically logs north of 30 minutes to make just two threes at a +130 price, but that's what we can find today with Rui Hachimura.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Rui Hachimura +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Hachimura's role in the starting lineup has been stable as can be with D'Angelo Russell out of the fold as Rui has played at least 30 minutes in four straight. On the season, Hachimura is averaging 1.5 3PM and has nailed at least two trios in 48.6% of games, up from the 43.5% implied probability on these +130 odds.

Add in a matchup against the Washington Wizards -- the worst defense in basketball -- and Hachimura becomes hard to deny. Washington runs at the fourth-quickest pace in the league. Hachimura has made at least two threes in 60% of games versus top-five pace teams.

The Wizards come in with one of the worst three-point defenses. They surrender the second-most three-point makes and attempts per game. Hachimura, meanwhile, is averaging 1.9 3PM against the bottom-16 three-point defenses. He made at least two threes in 63.2% of games in this split.

Considering Rui's hit rates on this prop in relevant splits, these +130 odds seem a tad off base. Our projections expect him to nail 1.7 three-pointers against his former team, adding more reason to side with the plus-money odds.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games taking place on January 21st, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.