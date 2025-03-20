3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 3/20/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

Following a disappointing 15-point defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, the New York Knicks are in a prime bounce-back spot versus the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. At the same time, Miles McBride should have plenty of chances to light it up from downtown.

McBride has now made seven starts for the Knicks this season, and he's made three-plus threes in five of those contests. Despite the Hornets ranking 9th in three-point percentage allowed (35.3%), they are 28th in three-point rate allowed (447%), so McBride should have ample opportunities to chuck up shots from beyond the arc.

In New York's previous two meetings versus Charlotte, McBride knocked down two threes, but he's now averaged 33.7 minutes per game in his last six starts since Jalen Brunson went down with an injury. FanDuel Research's projections have McBride finishing with three three-pointers on the dot.

Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings

Amid injuries and other factors, Tre Jones has started in eight consecutive outings for the Chicago Bulls, and he's been productive in those contests. Across his eight starts, Jones is producing 14.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 7.1 APG on a 58.3% three-point percentage and a 61.0% effective field-goal percentage.

Ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings, we'll be focusing on Jones' points-plus-assists prop. Upon posting 12 points and 9 assists versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Jones has logged 20-plus points and assists in six of his last eight starts, scoring 15-plus points in five of those games.

Not only are the Kings sitting at 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.5%), but they are 22nd in assist rate allowed (65.1%). Our projections have Jones clearing this line by a decent margin, forecasting him for 13.1 points and 7.7 assists in 33.8 minutes of action.

Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors

Along with Jimmy Butler injecting life into the Golden State Warriors since being acquired via trade, the emergence of Brandin Podziemski has been a massive development for Golden State. Podziemski is a high-energy player who can accumulate stats in multiple categories, and he's a guard that can be a menace on the glass.

Entering Thursday's clash against the Toronto Raptors, Podziemski has made 20 starts for the Warriors -- including each of his last 10 appearances -- and he's tallied six-plus rebounds in 10 of those outings. After a five-game absence, Podziemski returned to Golden State's starting lineup in the team's most recent contest, supplying seven rebounds in 29 minutes, so playing time shouldn't be a concern for the second-year guard.

The Raptors are a stellar matchup for Podziemski to grab plenty of boards, ranking 23rd in effective field-goal percentage (52.3%), 27th in rim field-goal percentage (60.2%), and 22nd in three-point percentage (34.8%). On top of that, Toronto is 24th in offensive rebound rate (26.4%), paving the way for Podziemski to steal a rebound or two when the Warriors possess the ball.

