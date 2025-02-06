3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 2/6/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

With Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and Julius Randle (groin) out, the Minnesota Timberwolves are down two of their top four scorers. This is elevating roles across the board, including Naz Reid -- who is third on the team with 14.0 points per game (PPG).

Over his last two outings, Reid is logging 26.0 PPG. He attempted 9.5 three-point shots per game compared to his season-long average of 5.3. Minnesota attempts the seventh-most threes per contest and has the third-highest shot distribution from deep (per Dunks & Threes). Someone has to step up in replacing DiVincenzo's 7.0 three-point shots per contest.

The T-Wolves have a tough challenge against the league's fourth-best defensive rating held by the Houston Rockets. Opponents average the second-fewest attempted and made threes per game against Houston, capped by the second-lowest shot distribution from three.

Naz Reid - Points Naz Reid Under Feb 7 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We should expect the Timberwolves' three-point shooting to scale back some, and that should cause numbers to slide. Our NBA DFS projections have Reid recording 17.2 points -- right under his 17.5-point prop. Reid is averaging 16.5 PPG over two matchups against the Rockets this season. Houston has a solid frontcourt defense led by Dillon Brooks (108.0 defensive rating) and Alperen Sengun (107.0 defensive rating).

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

Dorian Finney-Smith is one of three major trade acquisitions transforming this Los Angeles Lakers roster paired with Luka Doncic and Mark Williams -- who was traded from the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night. The Golden State Warriors made their own trade on Wednesday, landing Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

Among the four mentioned players, only Finney-Smith is expected to be active tonight. Of course, Finney-Smith already has 14 games under his belt in the Purple and Gold. After logging 23.0 minutes per game over his first nine games in L.A., he's averaging 25.4 minutes per contest over his last five.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Dorian Finney-Smith -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Excellent shooting has helped Finney-Smith's role steadily grow, for he's drained 9 of his last 19 three-point shots (47.4%). Our projections have him making 2.2 threes tonight, which implies a 64.5% probability for at least two made three-pointers (or -182 odds). The current -140 line for 2+ made threes has a 58.3% implied probability, suggesting good value in this pick.

Golden State allows the 15th-lowest shot distribution from three compared to the lowest around the rim. Additionally, the Warriors give up the 2nd-fewest points in the paint per game and the 14th-fewest three-point shots per contest.

The three-ball should be more relevant for the Lakers tonight, and Finney-Smith has logged seven made threes over the past three games (2.3 per-game average).

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers should have a successful scoring day ahead against the Indiana Pacers, who have the 13th-worst defensive rating. Indiana has particularly struggled to defend the rim by allowing the 6th-most points in the paint per game and the 10th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

L.A. averages the fourth-fewest attempts and makes per game from three-point land. Getting around the rim is exactly what the Clips want to do, recording the 10th-most points in the paint per game along with the 9th-highest shot distribution around the rim

Ivica Zubac - Points Indiana Pacers Feb 7 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ivica Zubac's scoring success lives and dies around the rim as he takes 92.8% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket. After averaging 15.5 PPG in January paired with 15.1 PPG for the season, Zubac is a player you can lean on tonight.

Our projections have Zubac totaling 15.6 points, suggesting a 59.4% implied probability for at least 15 points (or -146 odds). For comparison, the current -114 line has a 53.3% implied probability. A favorable matchup is present and we're getting good value from this pick.

Get a No Sweat Token to use on either NBA on TNT games (Mavericks vs Celtics or Warriors vs Lakers) happening tonight, February 6th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.