3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 2/27/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Hornets at Mavericks

LaMelo Ball has gone a rough 4 for 23 (17.4% FG%) from the floor across his last two games. Let's look for him to get back on track against the Dallas Mavericks.

LaMelo's recent shooting struggles have left him undervalued in the combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) market.

LaMelo Ball - Pts + Reb + Ast Charlotte Hornets Feb 28 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, he's averaging 38.5 PRA and has exceeded 35.5 PRA at a powerful 75.0% rate -- up from the 54.9% implied probability on these -122 odds. Once we take out two games LaMelo left early due to injury, the hit rate on the over at this line climbs to 79.4%.

The Mavericks pose as a decent matchup for Ball. Dallas (16th) plays at a faster pace than the Charlotte Hornets (23rd). The Mavs also let up the 13th-most points, 12th-most rebounds, 13th-most assists to guards per game.

Last month, LaMelo tallied 23 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds -- good for 39 PRA -- against Dallas. I'm expecting him to put up those kinds of numbers this go-around.

Pelicans at Suns

Perhaps no one in the NBA sees a bigger stat bump when facing a bad defense than C.J. McCollum.

McCollum is averaging a respectable 29.6 PRA per game on the year. That average falls to 25.4 PRA in games against a top-20 defense. But in contests against a bottom-10 defense, McCollum is generating an eye-popping 35.2 PRA.

He's played nearly as many games against top-20 defenses (24) as he has against bottom-10 defenses (20), so we can feel confident with this sample size.

With that, let's look for McCollum to log north of 27.5 PRA against the Phoenix Suns, who come in with the fourth-worst defensive rating in the NBA.

CJ McCollum - Pts + Reb + Ast New Orleans Pelicans Feb 28 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Suns cough up the 9th-most points, 8th-most rebounds, and the 13th-most assists to guards.

McCollum has cleared 27.5 PRA in 70.0% of games versus the 10 worst defenses, and he's hit it at an 80.0% rate against the six worst defenses in the league. Earlier this season, he posted 34 PRA against the Suns.

Our NBA projections expect McCollum to continue his trend of hunting down inferior opponents as we forecast him to tally 28.8 PRA tonight.

Warriors at Magic

Franz Wagner has recorded at least two steals in 18 out of 40 games this season. That's good for a 45.0% rate, but these +178 odds imply only a 35.9% probability.

To Record 2+ Steals To Record 2+ Steals Franz Wagner +178 View more odds in Sportsbook

If we include only games where Wagner played at least 25 minutes, he has notched at least two steals at a 47.2% clip.

Once we account for only games where Wagner played at least 31 minutes -- he averages 33.2 minutes per game -- he is netting 1.5 steals per game and has recorded at least two steals at a 51.7% rate.

The opposing Golden State Warriors rank 17th in pace. Wagner, meanwhile, is averaging 1.6 steals and has notched at least two steals in 52.6% of games against bottom-15 pace teams. If we adjust this split to also include games without Jalen Suggs (quad; out), Wagner is averaging 1.8 steals per game.

I see value in backing Wagner to record two steals at +178 odds. This game is showing a close spread (5.0), low total (211.5), and will feature two of the top 8 defenses in the NBA. Thus, we should be in for a scrappy affair that puts Wagner in a position to force a few turnovers.

