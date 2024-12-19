3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 12/19/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks should give us a shootout (233.5-point total and 1.0-point spread), and it's a pace-up spot for the Spurs (16th in pace) as Atlanta is playing at the third-fastest pace.

Atlanta also gives up a ton of threes, which puts me on Harrison Barnes' made threes prop.

Harrison Barnes - Made Threes Atlanta Hawks Dec 20 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Hawks allow a 45.2% three-point attempt rate, the highest clip in the NBA. Last time out, Atlanta surrendered 45 three-point tries to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Barnes has been letting them fly lately, averaging 5.3 three-point shots per game over his past three outings. He's hit multiple threes in all three of those games, including a 4-for-7 outburst in his most recent contest.

With Barnes in a dream matchup, I like getting him at plus odds to make at least two triples, and I don't mind taking him to hit at least three trifectas at +380.

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets

On the opposite end of the three-point-defense spectrum from the Hawks is the Houston Rockets. Houston is giving up the league's lowest three-point attempt rate (38.9%), and that should limit Dejounte Murray's three-point opportunities.

Dejounte Murray - Made Threes Dejounte Murray Under Dec 20 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In addition to the rough matchup, Murray isn't shooting the rock very well. For the season, he's averaging just 1.6 made threes per game on an ugly 28.1% three-point percentage.

Murray has played one other game against a team in the top five for lowest three-point attempt rate allowed (Chicago Bulls), and he went 0 for 3 from deep in that one.

Threes should be tough to come by tonight for Murray.

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers

Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.9 points, 13.3 boards and 9.9 assists per game this season. It's a wee bit scary to take the under on anything Jokic, but there are reasons to be into this bet.

Nikola Jokic - Rebounds Nikola Jokic Under Dec 20 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While the Blazers are 26th in defensive rating and just not a good team overall, they don't give up many rebounds to centers. Portland is allowing just 14.0 boards per night to the center position, the seventh-fewest. Two games ago, Jokic faced a Los Angeles Clippers team that allows the fewest boards per game to centers and ended up with just seven rebounds in 29 minutes.

There's also some blowout risk in this matchup, which could lead to a shortened night for Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets are an 8.5-point road favorite. Portland has lost six in a row, with two of the defeats coming by 42 and 22 points. Denver has dominated this head-to-head series of late, winning seven in a row. In Jokic's last four games that were decided by 19-plus points, he's been held under 10 boards in each game.

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP wager on any NBA game(s) happening December 19th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.