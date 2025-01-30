3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 1/30/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Timberwolves at Jazz

Sometimes a line seems too good to be true to the point where we're desperately searching for the catch.

That's been the case with Collin Sexton, who has logged over 25.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in 16 straight games.

He's averaging 30.2 PRA in that span and tallied 36 PRA in 34 minutes his last time out. Save for John Collins, who missed 12 of those aforementioned games, the Utah Jazz have been more or less healthy in this stretch. Collins is listed as questionable for tonight and Sexton has yet to flinch even with Collins in the lineup.

On top of all that, Sexton figures to get plenty of run leading up to next week's trade deadline. The 26-year-old guard is a lethal scoring threat who's flashed incredible shooting splits (47.9% FG%, 42.4% 3P%, 89.0% FT%) this season. Utah is seeing his trade value rise with each game.

Collin Sexton - Pts + Reb + Ast Minnesota Timberwolves Jan 31 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I won't deny Sexton at this line unless we start to see Utah scale him back, but that hasn't happened yet.

Plus, tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is showing a close-ish spread (7.0) and a stomachable total (224.0), potentially sparing Sexton from getting iced out due to garbage time.

To add, Cody Williams (21.0 minutes per game) and Johnny Juzang (17.8 minutes) are both listed as out while Collins (29.8 minutes) and Walker Kessler (29.7 minutes) are questionable. The less depth, the better. Sexton's unbelievable 16-game streak could very well come to an end tonight, but we have way more reasons to back him than not.

Magic at Trail Blazers

At long last, the Orlando Magic are healthy.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are back in the fold while Jalen Suggs is working his way back and could play tonight.

As props go, I want to zero in on Wagner. He's played 24, 30, and 40 minutes since returning from an oblique injury. That strong and steady increase in usage is encouraging and we should expect him to be a full go tonight now that the Magic have two full days of rest under their belt.

Notably, Wagner has scored at least 25 points in 65.2% of games (15 out of 23 contests) where he played at least 29 minutes. These +110 odds imply only a 47.6% probability.

The opposing Portland Trail Blazers serve as an ideal matchup. They rank 27th in defensive rating and let up the ninth-most points per game as well as the seventh-most points per minute to forwards.

Wagner has played 29-plus minutes in 15 games against the bottom 15 defenses in the NBA. In this split, he averaged 28.9 points and scored at least 25 at an 80% rate.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Franz Wagner +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Although Banchero was out for many of those aforementioned contests, Wagner has been nails even with Paolo in the lineup. Here's a look at Wagner's scoring output in 30-plus minute games alongside Banchero: 23, 29, 29, and 32 points.

In one game against Portland this season, Wagner amassed 0.83 points per minute. At that rate of output, he would need to play just 30 minutes to notch 25 points tonight.

Lakers at Wizards

I don't feel awesome about biting on this line.

LeBron James can decide when LeBron James wants to shoot and score, making him an at times volatile player in the prop market. Plus, achieving north of 45.5 PRA is no easy task.

But with Anthony Davis (abdominal) sidelined and Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent coming in with questionable designations, LeBron might have no choice but to go off.

Historically, that's been the case when Davis is out. LeBron has played three games sans AD this season. He put up 44, 49, and 52 PRA in those contests.

Dating back to December of last season, LeBron is averaging 46.6 PRA without Davis and contributed at least 44 PRA in all but one of those seven games. This year, he's netting 46.5 PRA per 36 minutes when Davis is off the court.

LeBron James - Pts + Reb + Ast Los Angeles Lakers Jan 31 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It helps to have the Washington Wizards on the other side of this game. Washington plays at the fourth-fastest pace and struggles with the worst defensive rating in the league. LeBron has played five games against teams that rank in the top 12 of pace and the bottom 10 of defensive rating. He put up 40, 43, 44, 45, and 46 PRA in this split despite Davis starting in all of those games.

The Wizards cough up the most points, most rebounds, and the third-most assists per game. LeBron won't have to exert too much energy to eviscerate this defense, and the Lakers will need him in there to walk away with a dub.

