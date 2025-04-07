3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 4/7/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Kings at Pistons

Tonight's two-game NBA slate tips off with a matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons. Sacramento is looking to clinch a play-in spot, and Detroit could move up a seed or two before playoff time, so both clubs have something to play for tonight.

As props go, let's start off by targeting Domantas Sabonis in the combined rebounds and assists (RA) market.

Domantas Sabonis - Reb + Ast Sacramento Kings Apr 7 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Sabonis is averaging 20.0 RA per game. He's cleared 18.5 RA at a 64.1% rate -- up from the 51.5% implied probability on these -106 odds.

The Pistons rank 10th in tempo, creating a pace-up spot for Sacramento (18th). Sabonis has seen an uptick in production in these spots, averaging 20.8 RA and clearing 18.5 RA in 10 out of 15 games against top-10 pace teams.

Our NBA projections forecast the big man to tally 20.4 RA tonight.

Malik Monk has shot 30.8% from the field or worse in three of his last four games. In turn, the regression candidate's points prop can be found at value.

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Malik Monk -104 View more odds in Sportsbook

Monk is averaging 17.4 points per game. He's scored at least 15 points in 64.1% of games -- up from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

Like Sabonis, Monk has benefitted from fast-paced games. He's averaging 18.1 points in games where he played at least 25 minutes versus top-20 pace teams. He contributed at least 15 in 68.4% of these games (26 out of 38), including one 15-point night against this very Pistons team.

Detroit funnels the 14th-most points, 11th-most made threes, and the 11th-most three-point attempts to opposing guards. To add, Sacramento's Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis are both listed as questionable, which could leave Monk with a bigger role on the scoring end.

76ers at Heat

Quentin Grimes is averaging 26.5 points per game since the start of March.

His heater has lasted long enough for me to feel comfortable backing his points prop at even money.

Quentin Grimes - Points Philadelphia 76ers Apr 7 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Grimes has scored over 23.5 points in 11 of his last 13 games. He scored at least 28 points in six of those games and has had two 44-plus point games since March.

Grimes' scoring success isn't thanks to luck. He's maintained a solid 50.0% FG% and 40.6% 3P% in that span, which is awesome but not wholly unrealistic for him.

His unreal usage has done the heavy lifting, and we should expect that to stick tonight based on the Philadelphia 76ers' eye-popping injury report. Eight players have been ruled out and two are listed as questionable, meaning we're likely in for another high-powered Grimes game.

This matchup against the Miami Heat isn't perfect, but Miami could end up being undermanned as their top three guys are all listed as questionable. Plus, the Heat give up the 13th-most made threes per game, which is where Grimes scores the lion's share of his points.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.