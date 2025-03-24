3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/24/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Timberwolves at Pacers

A date between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers could get interesting. Indiana has won six of their last seven and now have a legitimate chance to earn the third seed in the East come playoff time. Minnesota has won 9 of their last 11, and one of those losses came against this very Pacers team in overtime.

With the spread sitting at 2.5 points and the total at a 230.5, we can look for Julius Randle to get busy.

Randle is averaging 30.3 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) this season and could punch above the mean against the Pacers, who run at the seventh-fastest pace in the NBA.

Julius has played 18 games against the top-13 pace teams. In this split, he averaged 32.9 PRA and exceeded 30.5 PRA at a 72.2% rate. He missed by only the hook two times in this sample, too.

Not only does Indiana play with pace, but they also struggle on the boards (11th-most rebounds allowed per game). They surrender the most points, rebounds, and the second-most assists to opposing forwards per game. I like Julius' chances to feast in this matchup.

Bucks at Suns

No Damian Lillard (calf) in tonight's Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns showdown means it's Kyle Kuzma time.

Kuzma didn't leave his inefficiency problems behind in Washington, but it's none of our business how he obtains north of 22.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) tonight.

He's gone 3-for-17 (17.6%) from behind the arc in four Lillard-less games. Despite that, Kuzma has posted 25, 27, 28, and 32 PR sans Lillard since being dealt to Milwaukee.

Kuzma nets 18.8 PR per 36 minutes on a 17.5% usage rate when sharing the court with Lillard. Take Dame off the floor, and Kuzma musters a powerful 29.2 PR per 36 minutes via a 25.7% usage rate.

He'll get to be the second scoring option against a Suns team that comes in with the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league. Phoenix gives up the 10th-most points and 13th-most rebounds per game. We saw Kuzma go for 30 points and 11 boards against them in January, and though he was still with the Wizards in that one, it reaffirms that the Suns' defense can make anyone look like an All-Star.

Our NBA projections love Kuzma's outlook without Dame. They expect him to tally 24.9 PR in 32 minutes tonight.

Bulls at Nuggets

Josh Giddey's game log is starting to look like Russell Westbrook's circa 2018, and I say that with almost no hyperbole.

On Saturday, he was two steals away from becoming the first player in the 21st century to achieve a quadruple-double. Since February 20th, he ranks fifth in the NBA in player impact estimate (PIE), behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paolo Banchero, and Tyrese Haliburton.

The Chicago Bulls are letting Giddey ride out the season with gusto, and the market is refusing to make us pay a tax on his PR prop.

Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging a head-turning 32.7 PR per game. He tallied over 27.5 PR in 8 of 11 of those contests, missing by the hook twice.

With that, it makes sense to trail him when a date with the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets awaits.

Despite a 45-27 record that would suggest otherwise, the Nuggets are an ideal matchup for opposing players' counting stats. Denver ranks sixth in pace and allow the seventh-most points per game. The Nuggets have a weak three-point defense, coughing up the 11th-most attempts and 9th-most makes per game. That could allow Giddey -- who is shooting threes at a 52.2% clip since the break -- to stay as hot as ever. The spread (3.0) is close and the total (239.0) is a slate-high, suggesting Giddey is in for another magnificent display on the stat sheet.

