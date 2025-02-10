3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 2/10/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Warriors at Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is expected to be out through the All-Star break, making Bobby Portis a top target in the player prop market.

This season, Portis has played 22-plus minutes in eight games sans Giannis. Here's a look at his combined points and rebounds (PR) output in this split: 39, 44, 32, 26, 23, 40, 41, and 31 PR.

If we adjust this sample to include last season, too, Portis is averaging a massive 34.7 PR without Giannis. He exceeded 26.5 PR at an 80.0% rate (12 out of 15 contests) in this split.

Bobby Portis - Pts + Reb Golden State Warriors Feb 11 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bobby is playing 33.3 minutes per his last seven games without Giannis. He's hauled in a minimum of 13 boards across his last three games and is shooting 47.1% from distance in that span. That's led to him earning a +18.3 plus/minus through the Milwaukee Bucks' last three, which is the highest on the team by a huge margin (next-best is +6.3). Thus, he figures to get plenty of run in tonight's meeting with the Golden State Warriors.

This matchup against Golden State is decent, as the Warriors let up the 11th-most points and the 9th-most rebounds to opposing bigs per game. Portis has logged a minimum of 31 PR this month. I think he can shatter the 26.5 PR marker with ease tonight.

Let's double-dip on tonight's Warriors-Bucks contest.

Stephen Curry has scored at least 32 points and shot at least 16 threes in three straight games. Naturally, his prop lines are well above where they are normally sitting. I want to fade him in a buy-high spot.

On the season, Curry is averaging 27.5 PR and has recorded under 33.5 PR at a 76.7% rate -- up from the 54.5% implied probability on these -120 odds.

Milwaukee plays at the ninth-fastest pace in the league, but Steph has been underwhelming in pace-up spots this season. He's netting 25.7 PR and has gone under 33.5 PR at a massive 88.0% clip (22 out of 25 games) against top-19 pace teams in the league.

Stephen Curry - Pts + Reb Stephen Curry Under Feb 11 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Steph's last three highlight performances were against clubs that rank 18th, 27th, and 30th in defensive rating, but the Bucks come in with an 11th-ranked defense. Plus, we could reasonably expect his shot volume to come back down to earth now that Jimmy Butler is in town.

Our NBA projections expect Steph to tally just 31.6 PR in this one.

Timberwolves at Cavaliers

The market hasn't been able to keep up with Naz Reid in the five games since Julius Randle (out; groin) has been sidelined with an injury. We might be able to catch them slipping once again.

Not counting a game he left early due to injury, Reid has put up 26, 31, 32, and 35 PR in games started without Randle this season.

Dating back to last season, Reid is averaging 27.8 PR and has cleared 26.5 PR at a 62.5% rate when in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He's taken at least 16 shot attempts and 8 threes across his last four -- simply filling the void that Randle (14.0 FGA and 4.6 3PA per game) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe; 7.0 3PA) have left behind.

Naz Reid - Pts + Reb Minnesota Timberwolves Feb 11 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tonight's date with the Cleveland Cavaliers could prove fruitful. The Cavs run at the eighth-fastest pace in the league and surrender the fourth-most points, third-most rebounds (tied), and fourth-most three-point attempts to centers per game.

Last month, Reid scored 16 points against the Cavs despite playing just 26 minutes off the bench while Randle contributed an above-average 34 PR. I'm expecting Naz to enter Randle-territory tonight.

