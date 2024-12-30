3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 12/30/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets

Coby White is averaging 22.3 combined points and assists (PA) and has exceeded 21.5 PA in 56.7% of games -- a tad above the 54.9% implied probability on these -122 odds.

Based on his long-term shooting averages and assist conversion rate, White has been netting 3.3 PA under expectation per his last 10 games. Tonight's date with the Charlotte Hornets could unlock some much-needed positive regression.

The Hornets check in with the 11th-worst defensive rating in the NBA. White is netting 25.6 PA and has exceeded 21.5 PA in 81.8% of games (9 of 11 contests) versus bottom-14 defenses.

Charlotte coughs up the 10th-most three-point attempts (3PA) in the league. That's great news for White, who nets 51.7% of his points from behind the arc and finds himself on a Chicago Bulls team that assists on 85.3% of their three-point makes (ninth-highest rate in the NBA). We've seen White sail past 21.5 PA in 70.0% of games (7 of 10 contests) versus bottom-10 three-point defenses.

The Bulls enter this one as 5.0-point road favorites. The close spread in favor of Chicago should ensure that White sees proper court time. White has lost 11 of his 30 games by double-digits, at times limiting his minutes. Plus, he's been better on the road than at home. He nets 21.2 PA at the United Center but accumulates an improved 23.4 PA on the road.

Our NBA projections expect White to tally 23.3 PA in this one.

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

Let's try this one again.

In the wake of Luka Doncic's injury news, I tapped PJ Washington to outdo the market's expectations last Friday in what could have been considered a buy-low spot. Washington ended up getting tossed three minutes into the second half and was subsequently handed a one-game suspension.

Washington will return in tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings, and I'm more than happy to go back to the well now that his combined points and rebounds (PR) prop is set down at 20.5.

In eight full games without Luka this season -- not accounting for Friday's short night -- Washington is averaging 28.4 PR. He cleared 20.5 PR in 87.5% of those games (seven out of eight contests) but these -108 odds imply only a 51.9% probability.

Sacramento ranks 17th in defensive rating and surrenders the third-most points and the third-most rebounds to forwards per game. To add, Washington's road splits are elite. He's generating just 17.1 PR in Dallas but is amassing 22.8 PR in visiting venues.

Our NBA projections forecast Washington to log 21.8 PR tonight.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

Evan Mobley is averaging 30.3 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) and a key split shows us that he could be massively underrated heading into tonight's contest against the Golden State Warriors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8th) and Warriors (11th) each rank in the top 12 of pace.

Mobley is averaging 33.6 PRA versus fellow top-12 pace clubs. He's logged a minimum of 28 PRA and has exceeded 29.5 PRA at an 81.8% rate in this split. Here's a look at his PRA output in this 11-game sample: 37, 36, 33, 31, 39, 39, 29, 28, 31, 30, and 37 PRA. Wow.

That pace split alone has me bullish on Mobley. In addition, the Warriors are letting up the eighth-most points, fifth-most rebounds, and seventh-most assists to forwards per game. Mobley scorched them for 31 PRA earlier this season despite playing only 26 minutes in a blowout where the Cavs held a 29-point lead entering the fourth.

Tonight, the Cavs are favored by just four points in a game that's showing a meaty 230.0 over/under. The at-times foul-prone Mobley could be safe against a Golden State team that's drawing the second-fewest fouls per game. Everything's coming up Mobley in this matchup.

