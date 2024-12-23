3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 12/23/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

Basketball fans who love high-scoring, fast-paced affairs should find something else to watch when the Boston Celtics meet up with the Orlando Magic on Monday.

The Celtics (21st) and Magic (27th) each run at an overly responsible tempo. Orlando (3rd) and Boston (8th) are home to two of the best defensive units in the NBA, too, marking this game with a low 215.0 total. Not a great environment for counting stats, huh? Well, there is a joker in the pack, and his name is Derrick White.

White is averaging 26.6 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) and has exceeded 22.5 PRA in 81.5% of his games (23 out of 27 contests). Surely he's been knocked down a peg amid sour game environments, right? Quite the opposite. White is netting a slightly better 27.0 PRA when facing the ten slowest teams in the league. He sailed past 22.5 PRA in 87.5% of games (seven out of eight contests) in this split.

Elite defenses don't know how to stop Derrick, either. He's averaging a massive 29.4 PRA in five showings against the top-10 Ds in the NBA.

Notably, White went a combined 11-for-42 (26.2% FG%) from the field and 4-for-29 (13.8% 3P%) from behind the arc across the four games in which he failed to exceed 22.5 PRA this season. Without much exaggeration, the only thing to stop White short of clearing this prop at this line is a horrendous shooting night. Luckily, poor shooting days are a rarity for D-White, and we know he has the green light until the cows come home.

Our NBA projections forecast White to put up 25.7 PRA against Orlando.

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

Coby White was a disappointment on the stat sheet his last two times out, going a combined 9-for-25 (36.0% FG%) from the field and 3-for-13 (23.1% 3P%) from behind the arc. Has the market lost faith too hastily, particularly in regards to White's combined points and assists (PA) prop?

On the year, White is averaging 22.1 PA per game and has exceeded 21.5 PA at a 55.6% rate, up from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds. He and the Chicago Bulls will host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, a good omen for White's counting stats.

The Bulls (2nd) and Bucks (15th) each rank in the top half of pace, leaving us with a cushy 231.0 over/under in a game that's showing a close 1.5-point spread. When facing fellow top-15 pace opponents this season, White has net 23.8 PA and cleared 21.5 PA at a 75.0% clip (9 out of 12 contests).

Milwaukee is coughing up the 10th-most three-point attempts (3PA) and the 7th-most three-point makes (3PM) in the NBA. Chicago is assisting on 85.2% of their made threes (ninth-highest rate in the NBA), and White accumulates 52.6% of his points from behind the arc. With that, it is of no surprise to find that Coby is averaging 23.8 PA and eclipsing 21.5 PA at a 75.0% rate (six out of eight games) versus bottom-10 three-point defenses.

Our NBA projections have White down to notch an even 23.0 PA this evening.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks

It's never fun to bet on a player who sometimes seemingly lacks effort, but I think Rudy Gobert is worth our consideration in his matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who rank just 24th in pace, are in a major pace-up spot against an Atlanta team that runs at the 3rd-fastest tempo in the NBA. Gobert is averaging 24.8 combined points and rebounds (PR) against teams that fare in the top-12 of pace. He exceeded 22.5 PRA in six out of eight games (75.0%) in this split.

Atlanta surrenders the 12th-most rebounds per game, which is another positive sign for Gobert. He's amassing 23.3 PR through 14 games against teams that rank in the bottom 12 here. Further, the Hawks let up the fifth-most putback points per possession, leaving Gobert in a spot to parlay o-boards with putback dunks.

The Hawks are ceding the fifth-most points, seventh-most rebounds, and sixth-most free-throw attempts per game to opposing centers. This season, Gobert has played eight games against teams that rank in the top 12 of most points and rebounds allowed to centers. In this split, he averaged 25.5 PR, cleared 22.5 PR at a 75.0% rate, and either logged a double-double or missed by one point or rebound in all but one of those games.

