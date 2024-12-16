3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 12/16/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

On the season, Donovan Mitchell is averaging only 4.4 assists per game, but the All-Star guard is making a concerted effort to dish out assists in recent outings. Mitchell has logged five-plus assists in five straight games, and he's achieved five-plus assists in seven of his last eight contests.

During that eight-game sample, Mitchell is producing 6.0 assists per game on 10.4 potential assists per game. With the Cleveland Cavaliers traveling to face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Mitchell has a decent shot to keep his assist streak alive.

Across their first 25 games this season, the Nets are 26th in adjusted defensive rating (115.7) and 22nd in assist rate allowed (65.8%) while sitting at 30th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.8%), so Mitchell's passes have a better chance of ending up being converted into assists. Our NBA player projections have Mitchell finishing with 5.6 assists on Monday.

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

Over the last six games for the Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk has joined the starting lineup, and he's been extremely productive in his new role. While Monk has fallen short of 20-plus points and assists in each of his previous two outings, he had 25-plus points and assists in his four starts before that.

Monday's matchup versus the Denver Nuggets -- which has a high total (237.0) and narrow spread (1.5) -- presents Monk with a perfect opportunity to bounce back. Despite the Nuggets typically being known for their stout defense, they are permitting the fifth-most PPG (24.0) and second-most APG (5.7) to SGs this season.

Additionally, Denver is allowing the fifth-most threes per game to SGs (3.8), and Monk has attempted 7.8 threes per night since joining Sacramento's starting lineup. As long as Monk remains out of foul trouble, he should have no issues racking up points and assists against the Nuggets at home.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers

After putting together some notable performances to open the year, Walker Kessler was sidelined for six games for the Utah Jazz earlier this season. The third-year big man has played in nine games since returning from his injury, and he's tallied 21-plus points and rebounds in eight of those contests -- including in seven straight.

Facing Ivica Zubac and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday should help Kessler hit the over on his points-plus-rebounds line again as Zubac doesn't stretch the floor, which allows Kessler to stay in the paint for rebounds. Up to this point, Kessler is registering the fifth-most rebound chances per game (20.3) and ninth-most rebounds per game (10.7)

Even though Kessler went a perfect 2-2 on shots beyond the arc in his last game -- which were his first threes of the season -- he tends to get most of his points in the paint, and the Clippers are 27th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.8%). Considering that Kessler has posted 21-plus points and rebounds in 12 of his 18 starts this year, he's in a prime spot to hit that number again if the Jazz can keep things competitive.

