3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 1/13/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

It has been a rough few days for Mikal Bridges. He put up a bagel in the scoring column last Friday and has gone a combined 6-for-32 (18.8% FG%) from the field across his last three. Can he get back on track in tonight's contest against the Detroit Pistons?

Bridges is averaging 17.6 points per game and has scored over 16.5 points at a 60.0% rate, up from the 51.5% implied probability on these -106 odds. At home, Bridges is averaging a shiny 19.2 points and has eclipsed 16.5 points at a staggering 73.7% clip (14 out of 19 contests).

Mikal Bridges - Points Detroit Pistons Jan 14 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Pistons rank a so-so 17th on defense and play at the 12th-slowest pace in the NBA. Notably, Bridges is averaging 20.0 points and has scored over 16.5 points in 71.4% of games (10 out of 14 contests) against bottom-12 pace clubs. Slow-paced affairs have been his bread and butter.

To add, the Pistons are letting up the 12th-most points to opposing forwards and allowed Bridges to go for 20 just last month. It doesn't hurt that Mikal leads the league in minutes per game (38.9) and has scored 21 and 20 points on the second leg of a back-to-back this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards

Julius Randle is in for a super inviting matchup this evening, so let's look for him to achieve north of 25.5 combined points and rebounds (PR).

On the season, Randle is averaging 26.6 PR and has cleared 25.5 PR at a solid 57.9% rate -- a tad higher than the 54.9% probability on these -122 odds. A date with the Washington Wizards should push him over the edge.

The Wizards rank 4th in pace and 30th on defense -- a dream combination for opponents' counting stats. Randle is netting 27.8 PR and has topped 25.5 PR at a 66.7% rate versus top-12 pace teams. Similarly, he's averaging 29.1 PR and eclipsing 25.5 PR at a 75.0% rate versus bottom-nine defenses.

Here's a look at Randle's PR output when facing a top 12 pace team that also ranks outside the top 10 in defensive rating: 32, 32, 32, 29, and 33 PR.

Julius Randle - Pts + Reb Minnesota Timberwolves Jan 14 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Washington coughs up the most points and rebounds per game, paving a clear path for Randle to feast. Our NBA projections expect him to notch 28.4 PR in this one.

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets

A matchup between the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies -- the second and third seeds in the West -- has the highest over/under (236.0) on today's slate. With that being the case, I'll proceed with caution when recommending an under, though advanced splits show us that Fred VanVleet could fall short of his PR prop tonight.

VanVleet is averaging 19.3 PR and has recorded under 20.5 PR in 65.7% of games, up from the 53.5% probability on these -118 odds.

The Grizzlies have become famous for their quick style of play, ranking first in pace heading into the night. While pace-up games can be goldmines for many players across the league, that hasn't been the case for VanVleet. He's netting 18.4 PR against top-10 pace clubs and logged under 20.5 PR in 75.0% of games (9 out of 12 contests) in this split.

Fred VanVleet - Pts + Reb Fred VanVleet Under Jan 14 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Memphis touts the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA. VanVleet has tallied under 20.5 PR in 66.7% of games against top-10 defenses. Save for one 38-point outburst against the Oklahoma City Thunder, here's a look at VanVleet's PR output against clubs that fare in the top 10 in pace and defense: 23, 17, 10, 17, 14, 14, and 19 PR.

VanVleet went for 23 PR against Memphis last week despite playing a whopping 41 minutes and having his third-best shooting performance of the season. I think he falls short tonight.

