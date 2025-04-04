3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 4/4/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Kings at Hornets

The Sacramento Kings are currently holding on to the final play-in spot in the West and will be gifted a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets tonight. Zach LaVine is due for a big game and his combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop comes at a value.

LaVine is averaging 31.4 PRA and has cleared 27.5 PRA in 66.2% of games -- up from the 50.5% implied probability via these -102 odds.

The Hornets come in with the 10th-worst defense in the league, paving a path for LaVine to get going. He's netting 33.5 PRA against the bottom-10 defenses this season and has been similarly dominant in this split (32.5 PRA) since moving to Sacramento.

In late February, we saw LaVine scorch the Hornets for 42 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists and that was back when Charlotte ranked 17th on defense. Our NBA projections are cool to back LaVine, as they forecast him to notch 30.0 PRA in this one.

Suns at Celtics

Tonight might be the last time of the regular season where we can feel comfortable backing Jayson Tatum before the Boston Celtics start to turn it down a notch.

Tatum's points (25.5) and rebounds (7.5) prop are each set a bit lower than they perhaps should be in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns, so I want to look for him to earn over 33.5 PR.

On the year, Tatum is producing 35.7 PR per game and has eclipsed 33.5 PR at a 55.1% rate -- slightly up from the 52.4% implied probability on these -110 odds.

But the Suns enter with the fourth-worst defense in the league, and Tatum puts up numbers against poor competition. He's averaging a tall 39.2 PR across 19 games that came against a bottom-eight defense. He accrued 32+ PR in 78.9% of these games and hurdled over tonight's line at a 68.4% rate.

On top of that, Tatum is due for positive shooting regression after going a gross 6 for 29 (20.6%) from distance across his last three games. Before this stretch he was shooting trios at a somewhat respectable 35.2% clip. He could use this easy matchup to get his groove back.

Thunder at Rockets

Chet Holmgren logged 33 minutes on Wednesday and is not listed on today's injury report. A good-to-go Chet in an exciting matchup against the Houston Rockets has me on over 22.5 PR for the big man.

On the season, Holmgren is averaging 23.2 PR and has topped 22.5 PR at a 60.7% rate. If we only include games where he played at least 23 minutes, he is netting 25.9 PR and has gone over tonight's line at a 69.5% rate.

The Rockets are a tough matchup on paper, led by their fourth-ranked defense. However, OKC is more likely to call on Chet when the competition is stiff. For reference, here's a look at Holmgren's PR output in games against top-10 defenses: 22, 23, 23, 23, 24, 33, 34, and 38 PR.

The Thunder are already locked into the first seed in the West, but a perfect 6-0 finish to the regular season would get them to 70 wins -- and they'd get there via a stunning 17-game winning streak. I have to imagine that means something to this group, so I'm not concerned that they'll draw back their starters just yet.

