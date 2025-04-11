3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 4/11/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Grizzlies at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have one game under their belt in the post-Mike Malone era. We won't be able to glean too much from that game, but there are a few observations that can help us get a read on the team going forward.

For starters, it seems like Russell Westbrook is slipping out of the rotation. Jalen Pickett started over Russ with Jamal Murray sidelined on Wednesday. Westbrook ended up playing just 17 minutes and went 2-for-11 from the field with a team-high 3 turnovers. Nikola Jokic was also fed just 88 touches in that one -- down from his season-long average of 105.2 touches. Aaron Gordon, meanwhile, earned a 24.0% usage rate -- the highest among starters.

It's not a bad idea to live a little bit more through Gordon right now. He holds a 57.5% FG% and 50.0% 3P% since the start of March. He leads the team in net rating and fares second to only Murray in offensive rating in that span. Moreover, he's averaging 20.5 points across his last 13 contests where he played at least 30 minutes. He exceeded 16.5 points in 9 of those 13 games.

Tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies is as close as it gets to a must-win for both sides based on one look at the tight-knit Western Conference standings. Denver has a seismic 125.5-point implied team total, in part because they are playing the fastest team in the Association.

Gordon figures to rack up points in this one and has played at least 34 minutes in four straight games. Also, he's scored anywhere between 21 and 38 points in four of his last six 30-plus minute Murray-less games. Our NBA projections expect him to score 17.4 points tonight.

Clippers at Kings

The Los Angeles Clippers need to keep up the good fight as they look to avoid the Play-In and, maybe, even move into fourth place. They are favored by just 6.5 points against the Sacramento Kings, so it should be all systems go for James Harden and company tonight.

Harden is averaging 14.4 combined rebounds and assists (RA) and has cleared 14.5 RA in 55.6% of games -- up from the 51.5% implied probability on these -106 odds. He's sailed north of 20 RA in two of his last three and draws an ideal matchup against the Kings this evening.

Sacramento ranks 22nd on defense. Harden is averaging 15.8 RA and has surpassed 14.5 RA at a 64.0% clip in games where he played at least 30 minutes against a bottom-10 defense.

The Kings let up the 7th-most assists and 10th-most rebounds to opposing guards per game. Harden has logged 12, 15, and, most recently, 20 RA against the Kings this season.

Warriors at Trail Blazers

If you're a Western Conference team in the playoff hunt not named the Thunder, you can't lose winnable games down this stretch. The Golden State Warriors learned that the hard way in Wednesday's three-point loss to a tanking Spurs team -- a loss that could end up forcing the Dubs into the Play-In.

We should expect them to bounce back in tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and starter Brandin Podziemski could be a candidate to stay on the floor even if this game gets out of hand.

Since March 3rd, Podz is averaging 27.3 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) per game and has cleared 25.5 PRA in 8 out of 14 games, missing by the hook once.

If we only account for teams that fare in the bottom 18 on defense -- such as Portland -- he's averaging 29.3 PRA and has exceeded 25.5 PRA in 7 out of 10 contests. The Blazers give up the sixth-most points and eighth-most rebounds to shooting guards per game, so Podz is in line to find the same momentum that had him earning 29+ PRA in four straight games last week.

