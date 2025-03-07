3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 3/7/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Timberwolves at Heat

Julius Randle has played three games since returning from an adductor strain and is not listed on the injury report for tonight. The Minnesota Timberwolves have won eight straight games with Randle and the big man has churned out 24, 26, and 35 combined points and rebounds (PR) across his last three.

I like his chances to find that PR range in tonight's matchup against the Miami Heat.

On the season, Randle is averaging 26.1 PR and has exceeded 25.5 PR at a 56.9% clip -- a slight uptick from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

Miami plays at the 3rd-slowest pace in the league and surrenders the 11th-most three-point attempts per game. Notably, Randle is averaging 28.0 PR and has cleared 25.5 PR at a 64.7% rate versus top-10 pace teams. He's also eclipsed 25.5 PR at a 68.4% rate versus the bottom-11 three-point defenses.

His outlook will be that much better should Rudy Gobert (questionable; back) fail to find his way off the injury report. Randle is amassing 28.8 PR per 36 minutes this season but nets a sizable 31.6 PR per 36 minutes when Gobert is off the floor.

Our NBA projections expect Randle to tally 28.4 PR tonight, and they are working under the assumption that Gobert will play his normal 30 minutes.

Knicks at Clippers

From a current Minnesota big man to a former. Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks lost an overtime heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Lakers last night. Worse, Jalen Brunson sustained a nasty ankle sprain with under two minutes left during free basketball and should be sidelined tonight.

With Brunson out, I'm expecting KAT to pick up the pieces on offense.

Towns has scored 30-plus points in 30.9% of his games this season -- up from the 28.2% implied probability on these +255 odds. He's accomplished this feat in 34.5% of road games, too.

The Los Angeles Clippers draw the third-fewest fouls per game, including the eighth-fewest from opposing centers. That's great news for the foul-prone KAT. He's played 22 games against teams that rank in the top 12 of fewest fouls drawn from his position. In this sizable split, he averaged 28.9 points and scored at least 30 points in 50% of those contests.

However, the main reason we're targeting KAT in the alternate market is due to Brunson's injury. On the season, Towns averages 24.8 points per 36 minutes and sees a 26.8% usage rate. But when Brunson is off the court, Towns nets a massive 32.2 points per 36 minutes and enjoys a 34.0% usage rate. In one game sans Brunson this season, Towns went for 31 points.

Although the Knicks played just last night -- an overtime game at that -- head coach Tom Thibodeau infamously takes a "no rest for the weary" approach. Towns should get plenty of run in a game where he's set up to score.

Jazz at Raptors

Scottie Barnes might have no choice but to produce tonight.

NBA teams have been ravaged by injuries this week, and the Toronto Raptors are no exception. Three starters (RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Jakob Poeltl) and two key bench players (Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo) are listed out for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.

Thus, Barnes figures to take on a meaty role. He's already seeing a 26.7% usage rate (second-highest on team) and averaging 28.9 PR per 36 minutes. Take Barrett, Dick, and Agbaji off the court, and Barnes is netting 32.0 PR per 36 minutes on a 29.0% usage rate.

A date with Utah is the icing on the cake. The Jazz rank 10th in pace, 22nd on offense, and 30th on defense, creating the perfect storm for Barnes to rack up points and rebounds.

Scottie has posted 28, 30, 32, 32, and 46 PR in his five games against the bottom-eight defenses this season. Add in Toronto's injuries and Utah's quick pace, and Barnes seems primed to outdo the market's expectations on Friday.

