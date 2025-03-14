3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 3/14/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Hornets at Spurs

Stephon Castle currently owns the shortest Rookie of the Year odds (-950) and could prove why tonight.

Stephon Castle - Pts + Reb + Ast Charlotte Hornets Mar 15 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Here's a look at Castle's combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) output across his last eight games: 11, 25, 27, 30, 31, 34, 34, and 43 PRA. He's thrived on the stat sheet despite half of those contests coming against a top-11 defense.

Understandably, his usage has shot up ever since Victor Wembanyama went down with a season-ending injury. Just last night, it was announced that De'Aaron Fox would undergo season-ending surgery, paving a path for a Castle takeover.

In 2025, Castle is averaging 33.9 PRA per 36 minutes sans Wembanyama on a team-high 28.4% usage rate. Since the Fox trade, Castle has amassed 35.6 PRA per 36 minutes on a whopping 30.8% usage rate when Wemby and Fox are off the floor. Thus, he's in good shape to exceed 28.5 PRA in tonight's contest against the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte ranks 20th on defense this calendar year. They're letting up the 10th-most points, 8th-most rebounds, and the 13th-most assists to guards per game in 2025, too. Just last month, Castle torched the Hornets for 33 points alone. Look out for the rookie to put up big numbers in the final month of the regular season.

Cavaliers at Grizzlies

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies will meet up for a game that's showing a close spread (2.0) and a slate-high over/under (244.0).

This game environment and Donovan Mitchell's groin injury (out) should bolster Darius Garland's counting stats.

Darius Garland - Pts + Ast Cleveland Cavaliers Mar 15 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Garland is averaging 27.8 points and 8.9 assists per 36 minutes -- good for 36.7 combined points and assists (PA) -- when Mitchell is off the floor. He flashes a team-high 30.7% usage rate in this split.

Across five Mitchell-less games this season, Garland averaged 34.8 PA and notched at least 37 PA in three of those games.

The Grizzlies play at the fastest pace in the Association, so it's no mystery why the Cavs have a 123.5 implied team total despite missing their leading scorer. Memphis coughs up the sixth-most points and the ninth-most assists per minute to opposing guards.

With Mitchell out in a pace-up game, Garland figures to rack up points and assists with ease. The Cavs are favored by only two points and haven't played since Tuesday, so the starters should get plenty of run tonight.

Kings at Suns

Zach LaVine has a tendency to expose himself against stiff competition, but he's one of the easiest buckets in the league against meh teams.

LaVine has played 14 games against bottom-seven defenses. In this split, he averaged 26.5 points and cleared 21.5 points at a massive 85.7% rate -- up from the 51.5% implied probability on these -106 odds.

Zach LaVine - Points Sacramento Kings Mar 15 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Here's a look at LaVine's scoring output versus the bottom-eight defenses since joining the Sacramento Kings: 22, 22, 23, 32, and 36 points.

The opposing Phoenix Suns come in with the fourth-worst defensive rating, so history says LaVine could have a huge night in him. Phoenix's weak three-point D surrenders the ninth-most three-point attempts and the sixth-most three-point makes per game. LaVine not only scores 40.5% of his points from downtown, but he's also shooting threes at a stunning 44.3% clip -- the highest among NBA players who have attempted at least 300 threes this season.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Zach LaVine +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

He's scored at least 25 in 64.3% of games against the bottom-seven defenses, so I'd take a look at LaVine To Score 25+ Points at +180 (35.7% implied probability), too.

